One Identity Showcases the Advantages of Adopting a Hybrid Approach to Identity and Access Management at RSA Conference 2019

ALISO VIEJO, Calif., Feb. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One Identity , a proven leader in helping organizations get identity and access management (IAM) right, will demonstrate that adopting a hybrid approach to executing an IAM strategy can be critical to organizations' security posture and profitability at the RSA Conference 2019, being held March 4 to 8 in San Francisco. IAM Evangelist Todd Peterson will deliver his session, titled "Hybrid Security for Your Enterprise," on Wednesday, March 6 during the conference, offering clear steps organizations can take to become more secure and productive in today's real-world environment.

Session Details:

Title: Hybrid Security for Your Enterprise

Date: March 6, 2019

Time: 12:10pm - 1:10pm PT

Location: Moscone South Esplanade 151

In the sprint to the cloud, legacy systems, users, and processes are often left behind. But even though the cloud is the new reality, legacy requirements demand that we be in hybrid mode for the foreseeable future. In this session, Todd will discuss ways to ensure that as you secure your cloud you don't leave legacy environments unprotected. Attendees will come away with best practices for IAM including identity lifecycle management, governance, authentication, authorization, privileged access management (PAM) and securing access and identities in a hybrid environment. The foundation for effective and sustainable security is ensuring that the right people have the right access to the right resources – and it all starts with getting identity and access management right across all environments.

The One Identity team will also be on site throughout the entire RSA Conference at booth #5670, where they will be delivering technical demos of One Identity's award-winning identity governance, access management, identity as a service, and privileged access management solutions and showcasing their latest innovations.

One Identity will showcase new solutions at the RSA Conference, including two new Privileged Access Management capabilities that complement its existing broad set of integrated PAM solutions:

Access Certification for Safeguard , a new and unique way to deliver access certification for Privileged Access through the cloud via the One Identity Hybrid Subscription . Access Certification for Safeguard enables businesses to quickly and seamlessly validate and certify privileged user access rights against prescribed company policy, aiding compliance and bolstering security defenses. This automated feature allows IT leaders to run access certification campaigns against their privileged users within One Identity Safeguard without installing or maintaining any additional software.



