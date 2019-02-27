MatrixCare Signs National Agreement with PharMerica for NCPDP Bidirectional and Pharmacy-Centric Order Integration

BLOOMINGTON, Minn., Feb. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MatrixCare announced today that it has entered into a National Pharmacy Integration and Electronic Medication Administration Record (eMAR) agreement with PharMerica, a long-term care pharmacy service for senior living communities, public health organizations and post-acute care facilities.



The agreement covers NCPDP Bidirectional ePrescribing with all MatrixCare customer facilities as well as pharmacy-centric order entry (PCOE) integration with MatrixCare's CareAssist platform, which combines eMAR and point-of-care functionality to help streamline workflows and documentation for frontline caregivers in skilled nursing, assisted living and senior living communities.

This agreement allows MatrixCare to communicate with PharMerica's proprietary AS400 software in multiple configurations: NCPDP Bidirectional ("facility centric") and PCOE ("pharmacy centric") workflows. With these real-time integrations, MatrixCare decreases data-entry time and improves medication order accuracy, increases caregiver efficiency, and enhances medication safety for communities.

"Effective medication management has always been an important part of providing high-quality care to seniors. But with the advent of patient-driven payment models, this type of integration becomes critical," said MatrixCare's President & CEO John Damgaard. "MatrixCare's eMAR functionality with real-time facility-centric or pharmacy-centric order entry with PharMerica will significantly improve the efficiency of caregivers while reducing medication-related errors. We are excited to finalize this agreement with PharMerica and are pleased to add them to our roster of national, in-network pharmacies."

About MatrixCare

MatrixCare enables out-of-hospital care organizations to successfully manage risk of populations under their care. Current and multiyear winner of the "Best in KLAS" award for Long-Term Care Software, MatrixCare is trusted by thousands of long-term, post-acute care (LTPAC) organizations across senior living, skilled nursing, life plan communities, accountable care organizations, home health, home care, and hospice, helping them connect and collaborate to keep America's seniors healthy in the home or care setting of their choice. MatrixCare is a wholly owned subsidiary of ResMed (NYSE:RMD, ASX: RMD)). To learn more, visit www.matrixcare.com and follow @MatrixCare on Twitter.

