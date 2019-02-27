Aryaka Expands Executive Leadership Team Naming Olen Scott Senior Vice President of Worldwide Channels

SAN MATEO, Calif., Feb. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aryaka® , the leading managed SD-WAN provider, announced today the appointment of Olen Scott as Aryaka's Senior Vice President of Worldwide Channels. In his new role, Scott will lead Aryaka's global partner program as the company continues to accelerate WAN transformation initiatives and expand its market footprint globally in 2019.



With more than 20 years of experience in direct and indirect sales for complex, managed IT service and networking organizations, Scott has a proven track record of delivering impressive revenue gains, profit growth and market share increases through his strategic sales leadership. At Aryaka, Scott will be focused on further scaling the channel organization, enhancing the structure of the Aryaka global partner program, improving partner enablement and overseeing recruitment.

"Olen will play a critical role in growing Aryaka's global channel program, and we're thrilled to have his extensive experience in the managed services and communications industries added to our robust leadership team," said Karen Freitag, Chief Revenue Officer at Aryaka. "Our focus on the channel has been steadfast, and Aryaka's partners have played an essential role in establishing the company as a managed SD-WAN leader. We look forward to furthering our efforts in the channel with Olen's vision and leadership, while continuing to meet the demands of our strategic and valued partners."

Most recently, Scott held the position of Senior Vice President, Sales and Business Development at Purple Communications where he led the growth and success of the sales organization and oversaw its go-to-market strategy. Under his leadership, Purple added numerous marquis Fortune 1000 customers and saw its revenue increase 22 percent year-over-year. Prior to his role at Purple, Scott served as Senior Vice President of Windstream Communication's $900 million indirect channel business and held a similar position at EarthLink for two years before the company was eventually acquired by Windstream. During his tenure at Windstream, he created and spearheaded the execution of the company's indirect channel strategy, which significantly improved performance and sales growth for the organization.

"Aryaka is a true leader in the managed SD-WAN space, and it's technology is a game-changer for the channel community, which is why I'm excited to be joining at such an exciting stage in the organization's evolution," Scott said. "The company's channel partners have played an essential role in the success of Aryaka, so my focus will be on expanding and improving its existing program globally, while ensuring the channel organization is aligned with Aryaka's company-wide priorities in 2019 and beyond."

Most recently, Aryaka's global partner program was awarded a 5-Star rating by CRN , a brand of The Channel Company, in its 2018 Partner Program Guide. This annual guide is the definitive listing of partner programs from technology vendors that provide products and services through the IT channel. CRN also recognized Aryaka's managed SD-WAN solution in its 2018 Cloud Partner Program Guide , a list of leading technology vendors with cloud-related partner programs that enable and accelerate the growth of solution providers' cloud initiatives. As Aryaka continues its growth trajectory in 2019, its channel program and the strategic partnerships that it is comprised of remain a top priority for the organization.

About Aryaka

Aryaka is a world leader in accelerating WAN transformation for global enterprises. With over 800+ enterprise customers, and growing rapidly, Aryaka is the industry benchmark for managed SD-WAN solutions. Aryaka's highly integrated offering combines a purpose-built secure private network, optimization and acceleration techniques, connectivity to cloud platforms, and network visibility in a single fully managed solution.