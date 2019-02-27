Plug Power CEO Andy Marsh to Host Quora Session on March 7, 2019

LATHAM, N.Y., Feb. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Andy Marsh, CEO of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) and a global expert on hydrogen fuel cells, will answer the public's questions in an upcoming Quora session. The open session will provide the general public with the opportunity to learn from Mr. Marsh on numerous topics ranging from Plug Power's business to the the role of hydrogen fuel cells in today's energy economy.

WHEN: Participants can begin submitting questions on March 4, 2019 at 2 p.m. ET. Mr. Marsh's answers to participants' questions will be posted live on March 7, 2019 starting at 2 p.m. ET.

WHERE: In order to ask questions, participants must have an account on Quora and visit Mr. Marsh's session page , to submit their questions starting March 4, 2019 at 2 p.m. ET. They have until March 7, 2019 at 2 p.m. ET to submit these questions.

WHO: Andy Marsh, CEO of Plug Power. Mr. Marsh's Quora profile can be viewed ahead of his session, which features his full bio and credentials.

Since April 2008, Mr. Marsh has led Plug Power as President and CEO and driven the company's innovative agenda as the team continues to commercialize hydrogen fuel cells and move the world toward a cleaner and more sustainable future. Throughout his tenure at Plug Power, Mr. Marsh's team has struck deals with Amazon, Walmart, Carrefour, FedEx and others to help these national and global companies improve logistics and lower costs through the implementation of fuel cell-powered forklifts in their factories and plants. His extensive career expertise makes him uniquely suited to educate the public on this topic.

In addition to his professional experience, Mr. Marsh is a prominent thought-leader in guiding the hydrogen and fuel cell industry. Nationally, he is the Chairman of the Fuel Cell and Hydrogen Energy Association, and sits as a member of the Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Tactical Advisory Committee (HTAC). HTAC has the important responsibility to provide advice to the Department of Energy regarding its hydrogen and fuel cell program goals, strategies, and activities. Internationally, Mr. Marsh represents Plug Power in its role as supporting member of the Hydrogen Council, a global initiative of leading energy, transport and industry companies with a united vision and long-term ambition for hydrogen to foster the energy transition.

WHAT: During the Quora session, Mr. Marsh will be ready to answer questions on the following topics and more:

The science behind hydrogen fuel cells , including how they are made and how they are used.

, including how they are made and how they are used. The benefits of hydrogen fuel cells when it comes to the environment, time savings, and improved logistics.

when it comes to the environment, time savings, and improved logistics. The market opportunity of hydrogen fuel cells , including current usage and the opportunity for growth.

, including current usage and the opportunity for growth. How hydrogen fuel cells can change the way we power our transportation from cars to delivery vehicles to drones.

from cars to delivery vehicles to drones. The impact hydrogen fuel cells can make on the world in the next 10-20 years.

About Plug Power Inc.

The architect of modern hydrogen and fuel cell technology, Plug Power is the innovator that has taken hydrogen and fuel cell technology from concept to commercialization. Plug Power has revolutionized the material handling industry with its full-service GenKey solution, which is designed to increase productivity, lower operating costs and reduce carbon footprints in a reliable, cost-effective way. The Company's GenKey solution couples together all the necessary elements to power, fuel and serve a customer. With proven hydrogen and fuel cell products, Plug Power replaces lead acid batteries to power electric industrial vehicles, such as the lift trucks customers use in their distribution centers.



Extending its reach into the on-road electric vehicle market, Plug Power's ProGen platform of modular fuel cell engines empowers OEMs and system integrators to rapidly adopt hydrogen fuel cell technology. ProGen engines are proven today, with thousands in service, supporting some of the most rugged operations in the world. Plug Power is the partner that customers trust to take their businesses into the future. Learn more at www.plugpower.com.

SOURCE: PLUG POWER

Media Contact

Kate Gundry

Pluck

617.797.5174

plugpower@pluckpr.com