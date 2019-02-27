Pure Harvest Cannabis Signs Letter of Intent for Creation of Cannabis Infused Beverage Line

Company Plans to Acquire Majority Interest in Cebadora ™ Brand Yerba Mate Beverages

DENVER, CO, Feb. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE – The Pocket Shot Company, (OTC:PCKK), a ten-year-old specialty alcoholic beverage distribution company based in Denver, Colorado, is pleased to announce that it has entered into a Letter of Intent (LOI) to acquire a 51% interest for stock and cash consideration in Cebadora, Inc., an early stage California based company engaged in the development of yerba mate based beverages. The letter of intent also allows The Pocket Shot Company an option to further acquire up to an 81% interest in Cebadora, Inc.

"We are excited to expand our existing beverage business with our development plans for yerba mate based products infused with cannabidiol (CBD) and cannabis, in accordance with what is specifically allowed in various markets," said David Lamadrid, CEO of the Pure Harvest Cannabis Group and the Pocket Shot Company. "Cebadora presents an ideal opportunity to offer health conscious consumers alternative products that support wellness and active life styles."

"On behalf of Cebadora, we are thrilled to be working with the team at Pure Harvest. Their resources and knowledge, both in the beverage space and in cannabis infused product lines, makes them an ideal partner for us," stated Lucas Hildebrand, CEO of Cebadora Inc. "Pure Harvest also provides Cebadora with strategic opportunities to expand our product lines and execute our vision on a much larger scale."

The Cebadora™ brand is inspired by the very popular South American tea beverage called "yerba mate", a mineral rich stimulant known for its anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. The naturally caffeinated beverage is widely known as the National Drink of both Argentina and Uruguay. By long standing tradition it is a "Cebador(a)" that prepares and serves a great tasting yerba mate and ceremoniously shares with a group of friends.

About the Pure Harvest Cannabis Group

The Pure Harvest Cannabis Group is a new science-based medical cannabis company with a commitment to the highest quality products, ethical growing standards, environmental awareness, and corporate integrity. Pure Harvest intends to develop into a large scale vertically integrated producer and distributor in large, established, and growing markets.

Pure Harvest is focused on developing precision dosed cannabinoid health and wellness consumer products. The Company's goals include establishing Pure Harvest Cannabis as an iconic consumer product brand offering a wide variety of cannabis/CBD products that can be sold in multiple international markets that have legalized cannabis and hemp-derived products.

Pure Harvest has recently merged with The Pocket Shot Company and plans to transition into a vertically integrated multi-state operator (MSO) and multi-country producer and purveyor of the finest quality cannabis and hemp derived products for active life styles, and to support patient health and well-being.

About The Pocket Shot Company

The Pocket Shot Company, a portable spirit company, designs, produces, and distributes hard liquor and other beverages in flexible single-serving pouches in the United States. It offers Pocket Shot, a grab and go package for alcoholic beverages. The Company offers Pocket Shot in bourbon, whiskey, rum, vodka, brandy, tequila, cherry vodka, cinnamon whiskey, peppermint schnapps, spiced rum, and cinnamon schnapps flavors. It also offers its products through online retailers. The Pocket Shot Company was founded in 2003 and is based in Evergreen, Colorado.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Rule 175 under the Securities Act of 1933, are subject to Rule 3b-6 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and are subject to the safe harbors created by those rules. All statements, other than statements of fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding potential future plans and objectives of the company, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate. Future events and results could differ materially from those set forth in, contemplated by, or underlying the forward-looking statements.

