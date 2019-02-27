Strongbridge Biopharma plc to Present at the Cowen and Company 39th Annual Healthcare Conference and the Oppenheimer 29th Annual Healthcare Conference

DUBLIN, Ireland and TREVOSE, Pa., Feb. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Strongbridge Biopharma plc, (NASDAQ:SBBP), a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with significant unmet needs, today announced that Matthew Pauls, president and chief executive officer, will present at the Cowen and Company 39th Annual Healthcare Conference and the Oppenheimer 29th Annual Healthcare Conference. The details of the conferences are as follows:



39th Annual Cowen and Company Healthcare Conference

Monday, March 11 at 4:50 pm ET

The Boston Marriott Copley Place, Boston, MA

Oppenheimer 29th Annual Healthcare Conference

Tuesday, March 19 at 2:45 pm ET

The Westin New York Grand Central, New York, NY

The Company's presentations will be webcast live and archived on the "Events & Presentations" page in the Investor section of the Company's website at www.strongbridgebio.com.

About Strongbridge Biopharma

Strongbridge Biopharma is a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with significant unmet needs. Strongbridge's rare endocrine franchise includes RECORLEV™ (levoketoconazole), a cortisol synthesis inhibitor currently being studied in Phase 3 clinical studies for the treatment of endogenous Cushing's syndrome, and veldoreotide extended release, a pre-clinical next-generation somatostatin analog being investigated for the treatment of acromegaly and potential additional applications in other conditions amenable to somatostatin receptor activation. Both RECORLEV and veldoreotide have received orphan drug designation from the FDA and the European Medicines Agency. The Company's rare neuromuscular franchise includes KEVEYIS® (dichlorphenamide), the first and only FDA-approved treatment for hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis. KEVEYIS has orphan drug exclusivity in the United States.

Contacts:

Corporate and Media Relations

Elixir Health Public Relations

Lindsay Rocco

+1 862-596-1304

lrocco@elixirhealthpr.com

Investor Relations

United States:

Solebury Trout

Marcy Nanus

+1 646-378-2927

mnanus@soleburytrout.com

Europe:

First House

Geir Arne Drangeid

+47 913 10 458

strongbridgebio@firsthouse.no

USA

900 Northbrook Drive

Suite 200

Trevose, PA 19053

Tel. +1 610-254-9200

Fax. +1 215-355-7389