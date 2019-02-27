Verrica Pharmaceuticals Announces Participation in the Cowen and Company 39th Annual Healthcare Conference

WEST CHESTER, Pa., Feb. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Verrica) (NASDAQ:VRCA), a pharmaceutical company focused on identifying, developing and commercializing innovative pharmaceutical products for the treatment of skin diseases with significant unmet needs, today announced that the company will participate in the Cowen and Company 39th Annual Healthcare Conference.



Ted White, President and CEO, will present and provide a business overview of the company's pipeline programs on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at 8:40 a.m. ET.

A live audio webcast of the Cowen and Company 39th Healthcare Conference presentation will be available in the Investors/Events & Presentations section of the Verrica website at http://www.verrica.com/. A webcast replay will also be available on this website shortly after conclusion of the event for 30 days.

About Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Verrica is a pharmaceutical company focused on identifying, developing and commercializing innovative pharmaceutical products for the treatment of skin diseases with significant unmet needs. Verrica is headquartered in West Chester, PA. For more information, please visit www.verrica.com.

