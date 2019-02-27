Ambra Solutions and Ecotel Select NetNumber's ALL-G Private LTE Solution

LOWELL, Mass., Feb. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NetNumber announced today that Ambra Solutions, a telecom engineering turnkey provider, has selected the NetNumber ALL-G Private LTE solution to be operated by Ecotel, a Canadian MNO. As Ecotel raises more than a dozen new towers across multiple under-served regions in Canada, the NetNumber solution will provide coverage across rural areas as part of the government's Connect to Innovate program. The Connect to Innovate program aims to invest $500 million by 2021, to bring high-speed Internet to 300 rural and remote communities in Canada.



"In many parts of rural Canada, telecom coverage is limited or non-existent which makes it difficult for populations in these areas to participate in the economy and use digital tools and services like tele-health and tele-learning," said Eric L'Heureux, chief executive officer of Ambra and Ecotel. "We are proud to play a role in building the infrastructure to connect citizens with one another and with important institutions like schools and health care. The NetNumber ALL-G Private LTE solution provides a modular footprint that enables us to add new capabilities as we scale this project."



NetNumber is a leading provider of Private LTE network solutions. Private LTE networks are deployed by public safety, defense organizations, and other enterprise vertical markets that require secure, reliable LTE communications for mission-critical operations. These networks enable enterprises to extend or optimize their existing IP infrastructures with private wireless solutions, thereby leveraging enhanced capabilities, secure communications in emergency situations, as well as, large-scale coverage in hard-to-reach locations. The NetNumber ALL-G Private LTE solution capitalizes on its field-proven Home Subscriber Server (HSS) and Policy and Charging Rules Function (PCRF) applications, and includes the NetNumber IMS core enabling secure, on-net voice services.



"We are proud to be working with an innovative company like Ambra Solutions," explained Matt Rosenberg, NetNumber's chief revenue officer. "With the NetNumber ALL-G Private LTE network infrastructure, MNOs such as Ecotel, can connect unserved or underserved communities by extending to them the high throughput and low latency of LTE. Our solution unlocks secure, reliable LTE communications for a host of markets including public safety, defense and IoT."



Learn more about the NetNumber Private LTE solution at https://www.netnumber.com/solutions/#lte or by contacting sales@netnumber.com. NetNumber is exhibiting its recently announced product, the On-the-Go 100 (OTG100), which is part of its ALL-G Private Network Solutions family, at MWC19 Barcelona. Visit NetNumber in Hall 7, Stand #7D81 to meet the leadership team and subject matter experts.



About NetNumber

NetNumber, Inc. brings nearly twenty years of experience delivering innovative signaling control solutions that enable carriers to accelerate implementation of new services across multiple generations of networks, while dramatically simplifying the core network and reducing operating costs. Today, we are the leading provider of Centralized Signaling and Routing Control (CSRC) solutions to the global communications industry. Visit www.netnumber.com for more information. Connect with us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.



About Ecotel

Ecotel is the world leader in the deployment of private LTE networks. Ecotel's sister company, Ambra Solutions, is an engineering firm, founded in 2007, that is revolutionizing telecommunications for mission-critical operations. Together, they pride themselves on being an integrator of state-of-the-art technologies and a manufacturer of customised products made to sustain harsh environments. Their team of highly specialised engineers and technicians is distinguished by a passion for doing the impossible and a thirst for offering personalized solutions, thereby transforming contracts into partnerships. Visit www.ambra.co to know more about our solutions and find out how Ecotel and Ambra Solutions can become a partner. Connect with us on Facebook and LinkedIn.

Attachments

Jim Gayton NetNumber jgayton@netnumber.com