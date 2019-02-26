Element Fleet Management Schedules Fourth Quarter and Year End 2018 Financial Results and Conference Call
Date: March 6, 2019
Time: 6:00 p.m. (Eastern Time)
TORONTO, Feb. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSX:EFN) ("Element" or the "Company"), a leading global provider of fleet management services, will hold its fourth quarter and year end 2018 results conference call and webcast for investors and analysts on March 6, 2019 at 6:00 p.m. ET. Element's financial and operating results for the period will be issued after market close on March 6, 2019 and will be available on the Company's website at www.elementfleet.com.
The conference call and webcast can be accessed as follows:
|Webcast:
|http://services.choruscall.ca/links/elementfleet20190306.html
|Telephone:
|North America toll-free: 1-800-319-8560
|International: 1-604-638-5345
|Passcode: 86810#
The webcast will be available on the Company's website for three months. A taped recording of the conference call may be accessed through April 6, 2019 by dialing 1-800-319-6413 or 1-604-638-9010 and entering the access code 2982.
About Element Fleet Management Corp.
Element Fleet Management (TSX:EFN) is a leading global fleet management company, providing world-class services and financing for commercial vehicle fleets. The Company enjoys scale and leadership in key markets, a top-tier customer base, strong cash flow, ready access to capital, and an investment-grade balance sheet. Element's suite of services spans the total fleet lifecycle – from acquisition and financing to program management and remarketing – helping customers optimize performance and improve productivity. For more information, visit www.elementfleet.com.
Contact:
Michael Barrett
Vice President, Investor Relations
(416) 646-5698
mbarrett@elementcorp.com