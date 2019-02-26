Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of MicroStrategy Incorporated Investors (MSTR)

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP ("GPM") announces an investigation on behalf of MicroStrategy Incorporated investors ("MicroStrategy" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: MSTR ) concerning the Company and its officers' possible violations of federal securities laws.



On January 29, 2019, the Company disclosed a material weakness in its internal controls over financial reporting. The Company stated that the material weakness "relates to general information technology controls in the areas of user access, program change-management and other matters impacting information technology systems that support MicroStrategy's financial reporting processes." On this news, shares of MicroStrategy fell $10.90 per share, or more than 7%, to close at $127.37 per share on January 30, 2019, thereby injuring investors.

