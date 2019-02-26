Rio2 Limited Announces Increase in Size of Private Placement

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

TORONTO, Feb. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rio2 Limited ("Rio2" or the "Company") (TSXV:RIO, BVL: RIO)) is pleased to announce that, due to increased demand, it intends to increase the size of its previously announced non-brokered private placement. The Company will now issue up 15,217,391 units ("Units") at a price of $0.46 per Unit for a total gross proceeds of up to $7,000,000 (the "Offering"). Depending on market conditions, the Company may further increase the amount to be raised under the Offering.



The Offering is expected to close in multiple tranches. A first closing is expected to occur on or about February 28, 2019, and a final closing expected to occur on or about March 13, 2019. The Offering, and any increases in the amount to be raised, is subject to TSX Venture Exchange acceptance.

For further details on the Offering, please refer to our news release dated February 14, 2019.

ABOUT RIO2 LIMITED

Rio2 Limited is building a multi‐asset, multi‐jurisdiction, precious metals company focused in the Americas. With the Fenix Gold Project in development in Chile and exploration platforms in Peru and Central America, Rio2 Limited will continue pursuing additional strategic acquisitions to compile an attractive portfolio of precious metals assets where it can deploy its operational excellence and responsible mining practices to create value for its shareholders. Rio2 Limited has assembled a highly experienced executive team to generate significant shareholder value, with proven technical skills in the development and operations of mines and capital markets experience. Through its strategy of acquiring precious metals assets at exploration, development, and operating stages, the executive team will grow Rio2 Limited and create long‐term shareholder value through the development of high‐margin, strong free‐cash‐flowing mining operations.

For more information about Rio2 Limited, please contact:

Alex Black

President and Chief Executive Officer

Email: info@rio2.com

Telephone: +1 (604) 260 2696

