Pacific Business Leaders Arrive in Hong Kong for Canada-Asia Council Meeting

HONG KONG, Feb. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Asia Pacific Foundation of Canada (APF Canada) is excited to host the fourth annual meeting of the Asia Business Leaders Advisory Council 2019 (ABLAC 2019) in Hong Kong Special Administrative Region on February 27, 2019.



Gathering a group of business leaders from across Asia and Canada, ABLAC 2019, the Council's first meeting in Asia, will provide a unique platform for business and government stakeholders to engage in candid dialogue on how Canada can realize the full potential of its business and economic engagement with Asia. The Council will also discuss the strategic alignment of investments and innovations between Canada and Asia and provide strategic policy advice informing the development of an Asia Strategy for the Government of Canada.

"This year's ABLAC meeting in Hong Kong comes at a crucial time for Canada's relations with Asia, the world's fastest-growing region," said Mark Machin, President and CEO of CPP Investment Board, and ABLAC 2019 Chair. "ABLAC provides a vital platform for frank and open dialogue with business and government leaders on ways to enhance Canada-Asia engagement through trade, investments, and collaborative action on global issues."

Organized by APF Canada with the generous support of the Government of Canada, Air Canada, Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (CDPQ), CPP Investment Board, OMERS, Sun Life Financial, and Teck, ABLAC 2019 will include Council Members from Brunei, Chinese Taipei, Hong Kong SAR, India, Indonesia, Japan, the People's Republic of China, the Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, and Vietnam, alongside representatives of the governments of Canada and Hong Kong and the presidents and CEOs of leading Canadian businesses and institutions.

"With a changing global reality underscored by increased protectionism and anti-trade rhetoric, greater trade diversification is in Canada's immediate best interest," said Stewart Beck, President and CEO of APF Canada. "I welcome our Canadian and Asian ABLAC members to Hong Kong today to explore ways we can better influence policy for the long-term economic prosperity of stakeholders on both sides of the relationship, as well as the new opportunities for Canadian exporters of goods and services in the high-growth markets of the Asia Pacific."

About the Asia Pacific Foundation of Canada:

The Asia Pacific Foundation of Canada is dedicated to strengthening ties between Canada and Asia with a focus on expanding economic relations through trade, investment and innovation; promoting Canada's expertise in offering solutions to Asia's climate change, energy, food security and natural resource management challenges; building Asia skills and competencies among Canadians, including young Canadians; and, improving Canadians' general understanding of Asia and its growing global influence.