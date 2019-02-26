nLIGHT, Inc. Announces Dates for Upcoming Investor Conference Participation

VANCOUVER, Wash., Feb. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) announced that Scott Keeney, Chief Executive Officer, will present at the Raymond James 40th Annual Institutional Investors Conference at 8:05 a.m. ET on Monday, March 4, 2019 at the JW Marriott Orlando Grande Lakes. The presentation will be webcast live and a recording will be available for a limited time at the investor relations section of the company's website at http://nlight.net/company/investors .



Mr. Keeney will also be available to meet with investor at the Susquehanna Financial Group Technology Conference on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at the Omni Hotel in New York.

About nLIGHT

nLIGHT, Inc is a leading provider of high-power semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, aerospace and defense applications. Our lasers are changing not only the way things are made but also the things that can be made. Headquartered in Vancouver, Wash., nLIGHT employs over 1,000 people with operations in the U.S., China and Finland. For more information, please visit www.nlight.net.

