Old National Bank Named One of the 2019 World's Most Ethical Companies® by Ethisphere for the 8th Time

EVANSVILLE, Ind., Feb. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Old National Bank (NASDAQ:ONB), has been recognized by the Ethisphere Institute, a global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices, as one of the 2019 World's Most Ethical Companies.



Old National has been recognized for eight consecutive years and is one of only five honorees in the banking industry.

In 2019, 128 honorees were recognized spanning 21 countries and 50 industries. The thirteenth class of honorees profoundly illustrate how companies continue to be the driving force for improving communities, building capable and empowered workforces, and fostering corporate cultures focused on ethics and a strong sense of purpose.

"As I reflect on the many things our Old National family has accomplished over my last 14 years as CEO, our unwavering commitment to ethics and integrity tops the list," said Bob Jones, Chairman & CEO. "I'm grateful to our associates for their hard work and dedication in making OId National a world leader in this important category once again."

"Today, employees, investors and stakeholders are putting their greatest trust in companies to take leadership on societal issues. Companies that take the long view with a purpose-based strategy are proven to not only outperform but last," said Ethisphere's Chief Executive Officer, Timothy Erblich. "Congratulations to Old National Bank for earning the World's Most Ethical Company distinction for the 8th consecutive year. We look forward to Old National's continued commitment as an industry leader in ethics and transparency."

"We would like to take this opportunity to recognize Bob Jones, Old National's Chairman & CEO, who has been instrumental in elevating ONB's ethics culture," said Joan Kissel, Old National Bank Chief Audit Executive and Ethics Officer. "His leadership and dedication, especially in this critical area of ethics and integrity, permeates our corporate culture. We thank him for that important legacy and wish him the very best in his retirement."

Methodology & Scoring

The World's Most Ethical Companies assessment is based upon the Ethisphere Institute's Ethics Quotient® (EQ) framework, which offers a quantitative way to assess a company's performance in an objective, consistent and standardized manner. The information collected provides a comprehensive sampling of definitive criteria of core competencies rather than all aspects of corporate governance, risk, sustainability, compliance and ethics.

Scores are generated in five key categories: ethics and compliance program (35 percent), culture of ethics (20 percent), corporate citizenship and responsibility (20 percent), governance (15 percent) and leadership and reputation (10 percent). All companies that participate in the assessment process receive their scores, providing them with valuable insights into how they stack up against leading organizations.

Honorees

The full list of the 2019 World's Most Ethical Companies can be found at https://worldsmostethicalcompanies.com/honorees.

About Old National Bank

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) is the holding company of Old National Bank. Headquartered in Evansville with $19.7 billion in assets, it is a top 100 U.S. bank, the largest Indiana-based bank and has been recognized as a World's Most Ethical Company by the Ethisphere Institute for eight consecutive years. For nearly 185 years, Old National has been a community bank committed to building long-term, highly valued relationships with clients. With locations in Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota and Wisconsin, Old National provides retail and commercial banking services along with comprehensive wealth management, investment and capital markets services. For information and financial data, please visit Investor Relations at oldnational.com.

About the Ethisphere Institute

The Ethisphere® Institute is the global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices that fuel corporate character, marketplace trust and business success. Ethisphere has deep expertise in measuring and defining core ethics standards using data-driven insights that help companies enhance corporate character and measure and improve culture. Ethisphere honors superior achievement through its World's Most Ethical Companies recognition program and provides a community of industry experts with the Business Ethics Leadership Alliance (BELA). More information about Ethisphere can be found at: https://ethisphere.com.

