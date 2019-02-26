Atrion Corporation Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

Market Overview

ALLEN, Texas, Feb. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atrion Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRI) today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $1.35 per share on its outstanding shares of Common Stock.  This dividend will be payable on March 29, 2019 to stockholders of record at the close of business on March 15, 2019.

Atrion Corporation develops and manufactures products primarily for medical applications.  The Company's website is www.atrioncorp.com.

