Proof Analytics CEO Mark Stouse to Speak at #SXSW2019
AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proof Analytics, the groundbreaking ROI platform for finance and marketing leaders, announced today that its founder and CEO, Mark Stouse, will be on the big stage again at #SXSW2019 as part of an elite panel of marketing and analytics leaders.
Stouse will be on stage at 3:30 pm March 12 in the Congressional Ballroom at the Fairmont, 101 Red River, Austin, Texas.
For more information, see https://schedule.sxsw.com/2019/events/PP92900
For more information, contact:
Mike Chambers, Proof PR (Eastern US Time)
Mobile +1 603-686-2547
Christopher Engman, Proof CMO/CRO (Central European Time):
+46 73-510-19-74
About Proof
Every business wants to know the value of their marketing investment, and every marketing team wants to prove and improve their contribution. Proof bridges the ROI and value gap between CFOs and CMOs, automating rock-solid cause-and-effect analytics to transform common performance metrics into dynamic, boardroom-ready calculations of marketing's business acceleration and financial impact. www.proofanalytics.ai