Proof Analytics CEO Mark Stouse to Speak at #SXSW2019

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proof Analytics , the groundbreaking ROI platform for finance and marketing leaders, announced today that its founder and CEO, Mark Stouse , will be on the big stage again at #SXSW2019 as part of an elite panel of marketing and analytics leaders.



Stouse will be on stage at 3:30 pm March 12 in the Congressional Ballroom at the Fairmont, 101 Red River, Austin, Texas.

For more information, see https://schedule.sxsw.com/2019/events/PP92900

For more information, contact:



Mike Chambers, Proof PR (Eastern US Time)

Mobile +1 603-686-2547

Christopher Engman, Proof CMO/CRO (Central European Time):

+46 73-510-19-74

About Proof