NimbeLink Partners with Orange to Introduce a New Asset Tracking Solution to the European IoT Market

PLYMOUTH, Minn., Feb. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NimbeLink , a world leader in cellular Internet of Things (IoT) solutions and services, today announced that it will partner with Orange to introduce the NimbeLink Asset Tracking Solution to the European Internet of Things market at Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona on February 25-28. NimbeLink will showcase a connected beehive with live bees – at booth 4A30 in the exciting GSMA Innovation City experience in Hall 4 of MWC 2019.



NimbeLink easy-to-deploy, highly configurable Asset Trackers are on the Orange LTE Cat M1 network and boast an industry leading battery performance.





Designed to operate on the Orange LTE-M network throughout Europe, the NimbeLink Asset Tracking Solution is a tightly coupled device, network, and software solution that enables enterprises to track, protect, and optimize their key assets. The family of trackers includes the rugged AT2, which employs cellular, GPS, and Wi-Fi to determine location, a 3-axis accelerometer to track motion and orientation, temperature and humidity sensors to monitor environmental conditions, and industry leading battery performance. The newest NimbeLink tracking device, the AT4, is an exceptionally small, low-cost device that provides location and motion tracking with the added benefit of a rechargeable battery.

Both devices work indoors and out, can seamlessly connect to enterprise systems through the NimbeLink NLink Platform, and are highly configurable for use-cases across virtually any industry, including agriculture, construction, manufacturing and logistics. In addition, the AT2 and the AT4 each have 2G fall back capabilities wherever LTE-M is not available.

"Our robust Orange LTE-M network and Live Objects IoT platform are an ideal fit for NimbeLink Asset Tracking Solutions and we are delighted to partner with NimbeLink in bringing both devices to market in the coming months," says Luc Savage, VP-Enterprise IoT, Connected Objects and Partnerships, at Orange. "NimbeLink has an outstanding global reputation for innovation and reliability, and we are delighted to work with them to create new IoT success stories for our customers throughout Orange countries in Europe."

"We are excited to be working with Orange to leverage their latest network technologies in bringing our Asset Tracking Solutions to the European IoT market," says Scott Schwalbe, CEO and Co-Founder of NimbeLink. "Together, we hope to be the trusted partners for hundreds of companies seeking the fastest, smartest and most reliable connectivity solutions for a broad range of IoT applications."

About MWC Barcelona

MWC Barcelona (formerly Mobile World Congress) is the largest mobile event in the world, bringing together the latest innovations and leading-edge technology from more than 2,400 leading companies. The theme of this year's event is ‘Intelligent Connectivity' – the term we use to describe the powerful combination of flexible, high-speed 5G networks, the Internet of Things (IoT), artificial intelligence (AI) and big data.

About NimbeLink

NimbeLink is the world's most trusted partner for edge-based cellular connectivity solutions for the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT). NimbeLink makes certified Skywire® cellular modems that are pin-compatible and future-proof and enable OEMs to dramatically reduce their cellular development time. In addition, NimbeLink develops and markets complete edge-to-enterprise Asset-Tracking Solutions that are precisely configured to your use cases. For more information, please call +1 612.285.3433, send a message , or visit www.nimbelink.com .

NimbeLink Media Contact:

Jack Klobucar

Jklobucar@addedvalueinc.com

952-292-8331

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5d203567-d34c-47f4-a55c-b7208e690a08



