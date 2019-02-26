CLASS ACTION UPDATE for MKL, MAXR, GSM and KHC: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

NEW YORK, Feb. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court and further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL)

Class Period: July 26, 2017 - December 6, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 12, 2019

Allegations: Markel Corporation made materially false and/or misleading statements throughout the class period and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company's subsidiaries did not appropriately record loss reserves; (2) as a result, the loss reserves would need to be adjusted and/or restated; (3) these misleading accounting practices would lead to regulatory scrutiny and financial loss to investors; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR)

Class Period: March 29, 2018 - January 7, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 15, 2019

Allegations: During the class period, Maxar Technologies Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Maxar improperly inflated the value of its intangible assets, among other accounting improprieties; (ii) Maxar's highly-valued WorldView-4 was equipped with CMGs that were faulty and/or ill-suited for their designed and intended purpose; and (iii) as a result, Maxar's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM)

Class Period: August 21, 2018 - November 26, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 25, 2019

Allegations: Ferroglobe PLC made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) there was excess supply of the Company's products; (2) demand for the Company's products was declining; (3) as a result, the pricing of the Company's products would be materially impacted; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Class Period: May 4, 2017 - February 21, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 25, 2019

Allegations: During the class period, The Kraft Heinz Company made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Kraft's internal controls, specifically with respect to its procurement area, were inadequate; (2) Kraft would be forced to write down a significant amount of goodwill and certain intangible assets in its Kraft natural cheese business, its Oscar Mayer cold cuts business, and its Canada retail business due to supply chain issues; (3) Kraft failed to advise investors of the foregoing issues; and (4) as a result, Kraft's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

