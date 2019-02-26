Media Advisory/Interview and Photo Opportunity: British Columbians first to get access to revolutionary digital health solution
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Tuesday, March 5, 2019 in downtown Vancouver, TELUS Health Vice President, Juggy Sihota, along with industry partners, local dignitaries and esteemed community members, will officially unveil a new digital health solution that aims to revolutionize access to primary healthcare across the country.
Details of the launch event below:
What:
|National Digital Healthcare Launch
Media interviews and photo opportunities
Interactive demonstration
Who:
Photo opportunities and interviews:
When:
|Tuesday, March 5, 2019
Where:
|TELUS Garden Vancouver
24th floor hosting centre
510 W Georgia St.
Vancouver, B.C.
V6B 0M3
*Light refreshments will be provided
**Media are encouraged to request and coordinate interviews in advance.
About TELUS Health and Payment Solutions
TELUS Health is a leader in home health monitoring, electronic medical and health records, as well as consumer health, benefits management and pharmacy management solutions. TELUS Health leverages the power of technology to enable better health outcomes for Canadians with innovative digital solutions that enable collaboration, efficiency and productivity for physicians, pharmacists, health authorities, allied healthcare professionals, insurers, employers and citizens. TELUS Payment Solutions complements our health solutions by delivering secure, industry-compliant payment and lending solutions that connect lenders, payors, insurers, extended health care providers and financial institutions to their customers across Canada.
For more information please visit: www.telushealth.com and www.telus.com/payment-solutions.
For more information, please contact:
Jill Yetman
TELUS Social and Media Relations
jill.yetman@telus.com
416-992-2639