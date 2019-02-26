Media Advisory/Interview and Photo Opportunity: British Columbians first to get access to revolutionary digital health solution

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Tuesday, March 5, 2019 in downtown Vancouver, TELUS Health Vice President, Juggy Sihota, along with industry partners, local dignitaries and esteemed community members, will officially unveil a new digital health solution that aims to revolutionize access to primary healthcare across the country.



Details of the launch event below:

What: National Digital Healthcare Launch

Media interviews and photo opportunities

Interactive demonstration Who: Photo opportunities and interviews:

Juggy Sihota, vice-president, TELUS Health

Health industry partners and experts

When: Tuesday, March 5, 2019

9:00 a.m. Welcome and Registration

9:30 a.m. Opening remarks

9:40 a.m. Speakers and Media Q&A

10:20 a.m. Interactive Demonstration

10:45 a.m. Event Concludes

Where: TELUS Garden Vancouver

24th floor hosting centre

510 W Georgia St.

Vancouver, B.C.

V6B 0M3

*Light refreshments will be provided

**Media are encouraged to request and coordinate interviews in advance.

About TELUS Health and Payment Solutions

TELUS Health is a leader in home health monitoring, electronic medical and health records, as well as consumer health, benefits management and pharmacy management solutions. TELUS Health leverages the power of technology to enable better health outcomes for Canadians with innovative digital solutions that enable collaboration, efficiency and productivity for physicians, pharmacists, health authorities, allied healthcare professionals, insurers, employers and citizens. TELUS Payment Solutions complements our health solutions by delivering secure, industry-compliant payment and lending solutions that connect lenders, payors, insurers, extended health care providers and financial institutions to their customers across Canada.

For more information please visit: www.telushealth.com and www.telus.com/payment-solutions.

For more information, please contact:

Jill Yetman

TELUS Social and Media Relations

jill.yetman@telus.com

416-992-2639