SMART Modular Aligns Memory Products to Support Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) Applications

NEWARK, Calif., Feb. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SMART Modular Technologies, Inc., a subsidiary of SMART Global Holdings, Inc. , (NASDAQ:SGH), and a leader in specialty memory, storage and hybrid solutions, including memory modules, Flash memory cards and other solid state storage products, today announced its exact fit memory support for the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) applications. Compared to the consumer-oriented Internet of Things (IoT), IIoT is distinct as its applications have specific memory requirements with applications that need memory-intensive analytic capabilities. IIoT includes new applications like Artificial Intelligence (AI) solutions that will be used in industrial settings for predictive maintenance, embedded security, automation and other use cases that require low-latency application acceleration.



"IIoT applications require memory solutions that provide scalability, low latency, security, specialized form factors, long life cycles and reliability," says Arthur Sainio, Director of Product Marketing, SMART Modular Technologies. "SMART's memory products align with these requirements by providing an exact fit for these applications. In fact, SMART has a wide variety of memory module form factors ranging from small industrial modules such as MIP, ULP Mini-DIMMs and SO-DIMMs, to ULP DIMM and standard height DIMMs. These are offered in the highest available densities and speeds."

McKinsey, a management consulting firm , estimates that IIoT has the potential to unlock significant economic impact by 2025. According to CMS Wire, Feb 2018 , IIoT could revolutionize industrial output by improving efficiency at existing power plants, refineries, offshore oil platforms, pharmaceutical plants, hospitals and more.

SMART provides long-term support for IIoT applications, which require extended service life of more than 10 years in many cases. As IIoT application requirements evolve, SMART can scale its products to higher densities, higher speeds and lower latencies—all backed by SMART's in-house system testing to ensure quality, reliability and interoperability. Additionally, SMART offers a full family of specialty memory solutions such as NVDIMMs with encryption that can support low latency system requirements with security.

SMART's technical and customer support teams have the experience to enable them to anticipate product life cycle changes to service OEMs more efficiently. SMART provides product change notifications (PCNs) and locked bill of materials (BOM) part numbers in an effort to help OEMs mitigate any legacy memory supply disruptions.

SMART will be showcasing its line of Specialty Memory solutions at Embedded World Exhibition and Conference 2019 from February 26-28 at the Nuremberg Convention Center in Germany. SMART will have two stand locations in Hall 3A, stands 3A-600 and 3A-606 . Attendees are encouraged to visit each stand to learn about SMART's full line of Specialty Memory products for the embedded industry.

About SMART Modular Technologies

SMART Modular Technologies is a global leader in specialty memory, storage and hybrid solutions serving the electronics industry for over 25 years. SMART Modular delivers solutions to a broad customer base, including OEMs in computing, networking, communications, storage, mobile and industrial markets. Focused on providing extensive customer-specific design capabilities, technical support and value-added testing services, SMART collaborates closely with their global OEM customers throughout their design process and across multiple projects to create memory, storage and hybrid solutions for demanding applications with differentiated requirements. Taking innovations from the design stage through manufacturing and supply, SMART Modular has developed a comprehensive product line comprised of DRAM, Flash and hybrid memory technologies across various form factors. SMART Modular is a subsidiary of SMART Global Holdings, Inc.

