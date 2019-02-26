Angion Biomedica Corp to Provide Corporate Overview at the 8th Annual SVB Leerink Healthcare Conference

UNIONDALE, N.Y., Feb. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Angion Biomedica Corp., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on kidney diseases and other acute organ injuries, today announced that Jay Venkatesan, M.D., Angion's President and CEO, will be presenting at the upcoming 8th Annual SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference being held February 27 – March 1 in New York City.



8th Annual SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference

Presentation Date: Wednesday, February 27 Presentation Time: 2:10pm Eastern Time Webcast: http://wsw.com/webcast/leerink32/ang/

About Angion

Angion Biomedica Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company discovering and developing novel therapeutic agents for acute and chronic organ diseases and disorders. Angion's programs are currently focused on renal transplantation, acute kidney injury, and chronic kidney disease, with a pipeline of additional indications and product candidates in discovery and pre-clinical stages. Angion's founder Itzhak D. Goldberg, M.D. FACR, now Executive Chairman and Chief Scientific Officer, conducted seminal research on tyrosine kinase receptors and hepatocyte growth factor. This work validated the HGF/c-Met pathway as a potential pharmacological target for intervention in multiple diseases affecting major organs. For further information, please visit www.angion.com.

Contact for Angion Biomedica:

Elisha Goldberg

Director, Business Development

917-420-0666

egoldberg@angion.com



