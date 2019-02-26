STMicroelectronics and Virscient Collaborate to Enable Faster Delivery of Connected-Car Systems with Telemaco3P Automotive Application Processors

Virscient offering to provide wireless connectivity expertise to ST automotive customers for accelerated time-to-market of secure, connected products

Nuremberg, Germany - February 26, 2019 -- STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM), a global semiconductor leader serving customers across the spectrum of electronics applications, has joined forces with Virscient, a provider of hardware and software development services and support for customers building automotive solutions using ST's Telemaco3P secure telematics and connectivity processors.

Virscient offers support to ST customers in the development and delivery of advanced automotive applications based on the ST Modular Telematics Platform (MTP). MTP is a comprehensive development and demonstration platform incorporating ST's Telemaco3P telematics and connectivity microprocessor. MTP enables the rapid prototyping and development of smart-driving applications, including vehicle connectivity to back-end servers, road infrastructure, and other vehicles. Virscient brings a deep understanding of wireless connectivity technologies and protocols ideal for architecting connected-car systems that rely on technologies such as GNSS (Precise Positioning), LTE/cellular modems, V2X technologies, WiFi, Bluetooth, and Bluetooth Low Energy.

The Telemaco3P incorporates dual Arm® Cortex®-A7 processors with an embedded Hardware Security Module (HSM), an independent Arm Cortex-M3 subsystem, and a rich set of connectivity interfaces. With security at its core, and considerable flexibility in both hardware and software configurations, the Telemaco3P provides an excellent platform for connectivity within the vehicular environment.

"We chose to collaborate with Virscient for Telemaco3P-based designs because of their differentiated expertise in the development of embedded systems and wireless technologies, and their proven track record of helping customers take connected products from concept to market," said Philippe Prats, Head of EMEA Marketing and Application for STMicroelectronics' Automotive and Discrete products. "The Telemaco3P platform enables our customers to deliver new categories and products in automotive telematics. By working with Virscient, we make this exciting technology accessible to a broader range of innovative companies."

Commenting on the collaboration, Dr. Murray Pearson, CEO of Virscient, said, "We're thrilled to work with STMicroelectronics to enable more companies to deliver innovative and market-leading platforms using the Telemaco3P devices."

"ST and Telemaco3P are setting the security standard for processor and connectivity solutions in vehicular telematics. By leveraging Virscient's hardware and software development capabilities, and our considerable experience with embedded wireless and connectivity technologies, Telemaco3P customers can push the envelope, and get their products to market quicker than ever."

About Telemaco3P

ST's Telemaco3P system-on-chip provides a cost-effective solution for ensuring a secure connection between the vehicle and the Cloud. Its asymmetric multi-core architecture provides powerful application processors as well as an independent CAN control subsystem with optimized power management. Its ISO 26262 silicon design, its embedded Hardware Security Module, and automotive-grade qualification up to 105°C ambient temperature make it the best candidate for implementing a wide range of secure telematics applications supporting high-throughput wireless connectivity and over-the-air firmware upgrades.

MTP demo at Embedded World 2019

ST and Virscient will be exhibiting the Modular Telematics Platform within the ST Automotive Telematics Ecosystem at Embedded World, ST stand (Hall 4A-138), 26-28 February 2019, in Nuremberg, Germany.

About STMicroelectronics

ST is a global semiconductor leader delivering intelligent and energy-efficient products and solutions that power the electronics at the heart of everyday life. ST's products are found everywhere today, and together with our customers, we are enabling smarter driving and smarter factories, cities and homes, along with the next generation of mobile and Internet of Things devices.

By getting more from technology to get more from life, ST stands for life.augmented.

In 2018, the Company's net revenues were $9.66 billion, serving more than 100,000 customers worldwide. Further information can be found at www.st.com.

About Virscient

Virscient helps the world's leading semiconductor and product companies get to market faster with quality wireless connectivity solutions for automotive, audio, IoT, and industrial markets. With deep expertise in secure wireless and connected systems, Virscient provides engineering services and intellectual property spanning a wide range of technologies such as WiFi, Bluetooth, 5G, GNSS, LoRa, Sigfox, IEEE 802.15.4, and more. We partner with customers on technology selection and across implementation layers including hardware design, embedded software development, network stacks/protocols, applications, and interoperability and regulatory certifications. For more information, visit www.virscient.com.

