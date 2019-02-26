NRC Health Hosts 2019 Pediatric Collaborative at Dayton Children's Hospital

LINCOLN, Neb., Feb. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NRC Health , the leading provider of in-depth customer intelligence in healthcare, will host its 2019 Pediatric Collaborative at Dayton Children's Hospital in Dayton, Ohio on March 5. Leaders from around the country will gather at the educational forum to share concrete, actionable strategies to help pediatric healthcare organizations improve the patient experience.



With a full program of thoughtful presentations and roundtable discussions, attendees of the one-day event will gain a deeper understanding of patients' and consumers' expectations, and how to position their organizations to exceed them. Disney University veteran and customer experience consultant Louie Gravance will keynote the event, providing his insights about how to create "wow" moments in everyday interactions and inspire a workforce to stay focused on providing excellence on the job.

"It's with great pride that NRC Health has the opportunity to partner with organizations like Dayton Children's Hospital that show such a strong commitment to improving the pediatric care experience," said NRC Health Helen Hrdy, Senior Vice President, Customer Success. "Our goal is to educate and arm attendees with intelligent and practical advice they can implement within their own organizations by sharing takeaways from some of the brightest leaders in the industry."

In between presentations on topics like shifting organizational focus to the importance of a digital engagement strategy, host organization, Dayton Children's Hospital, will also provide a tour of their one-of-a-kind, 260,000-square-foot patient facility that pays tribute to Ohio's aviation heritage.

"Through our partnership with NRC Health, we've been able to better understand our consumers' health care journey and gained deeper insights on how to elevate our patient experience," says Amy Thorson, director of patient and family experience at Dayton Children's. "We're excited to share our evolution and learn from others at this year's Pediatric Collaborative."

Full details on the 2019 Pediatric Collaborative include:

Date: March 5, 2019

Dayton Children's Hospital, Dayton, OH RSVP: Industry professionals are encouraged to register for attendance through the NRC Health website .

About NRC Health

For 37 years, NRC Health (NASDAQ:NRC) has been committed to achieving human understanding and bringing healthcare organizations closer to their customers than ever before by illuminating and improving the key moments that define an experience and build trust. Guided by their uniquely empathic heritage, proprietary methods, skilled associates, and holistic approach, NRC Health helps its customers design experiences that exceed expectations, inspire loyalty, and improve well-being among patients, residents, physicians, nurses, and staff.

About Dayton Children's Hospital

One of only 31 independent freestanding children's hospitals in the country, Dayton Children's is the region's only medical facility dedicated to children. Accredited by The Joint Commission and serving 20 Ohio counties and eastern Indiana, the experts at Dayton Children's care for more than 360,000 children each year. Consistently recognized as one of the country's best and most cost-effective pediatric hospitals, Dayton Children's is home to the Wright State University Boonshoft School of Medicine, Department of Pediatrics and together with the United States Air Force shares the nation's only civilian-military integrated pediatric training program. For more children's health and safety information, visit our web site at www.childrensdayton.org.

