Advanced Energy to Participate in Three Upcoming Investor Conferences
FORT COLLINS, Colo., Feb. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS), a global leader in innovative power and control technologies, announced today that the Company will be participating at three upcoming investor conferences.
Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference
Date: February 28, 2019
Location: Palace Hotel, San Francisco, CA
Audio webcast: Will be available on the company's website ir.advanced-energy.com
Susquehanna Financial Group Eighth Annual Technology Conference
Date: March 12, 2019
Location: Omni Berkshire Place Hotel, New York, NY
31st Annual Roth Conference
Date: March 19, 2019
Location: Ritz-Carlton Hotel, Dana Point, CA
About Advanced Energy
Advanced Energy (NASDAQ:AEIS) is a global leader in the design and manufacturing of highly engineered, precision power conversion, measurement and control solutions for mission-critical applications and processes. AE's power solutions enable customer innovation in complex semiconductor and industrial manufacturing applications. With engineering know-how and responsive service and support around the globe, the company builds collaborative partnerships to meet technology advances, propel growth for its customers and innovate the future of power. Advanced Energy has devoted more than three decades to perfecting power for its global customers and is headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado, USA. For more information, visit www.advancedenergy.com.
Advanced Energy | Precision. Power. Performance.
For more information, contact:
|Brian Smith
Advanced Energy Industries, Inc.
(970) 407-6555
ir@aei.com