Advanced Energy to Participate in Three Upcoming Investor Conferences

FORT COLLINS, Colo., Feb. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS), a global leader in innovative power and control technologies, announced today that the Company will be participating at three upcoming investor conferences.



Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference

Date: February 28, 2019

Location: Palace Hotel, San Francisco, CA

Audio webcast: Will be available on the company's website ir.advanced- energy .com

Susquehanna Financial Group Eighth Annual Technology Conference

Date: March 12, 2019

Location: Omni Berkshire Place Hotel, New York, NY

31 st Annual Roth Conference

Date: March 19, 2019

Location: Ritz-Carlton Hotel, Dana Point, CA

About Advanced Energy

Advanced Energy (NASDAQ:AEIS) is a global leader in the design and manufacturing of highly engineered, precision power conversion, measurement and control solutions for mission-critical applications and processes. AE's power solutions enable customer innovation in complex semiconductor and industrial manufacturing applications. With engineering know-how and responsive service and support around the globe, the company builds collaborative partnerships to meet technology advances, propel growth for its customers and innovate the future of power. Advanced Energy has devoted more than three decades to perfecting power for its global customers and is headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado, USA. For more information, visit www.advancedenergy.com .

