Aptose To Release Fourth Quarter and Year End December 31, 2018 Financial Results and Hold Conference Call on March 12, 2019

SAN DIEGO and TORONTO, Feb. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO, TSX:APS), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing first-in-class agents that target the dysregulated processes and signaling pathways of cancer cells and address unmet medical needs of patients with life-threatening hematologic cancers, will release its financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2018, on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 after the close of the market.



Conference Call & Webcast:

Tuesday, March 12 th @ 5:00pm Eastern Time

Toll-Free: (844) 882-7834

International: (574) 990-9707

Passcode: 5080748

Webcast: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/k5g6yudq

Replays available through March 19 th , 2019

Toll-Free: (855) 859-2056

Replay Passcode: 8873259

The live conference call can also be accessed through a link on the Investor Relations section of Aptose's website at ir.aptose.com. Please log onto the webcast at least 10 minutes prior to the start of the call to ensure time for any software downloads that may be required. An archived version of the webcast along with a transcript will be available on the company's website for 30 days.

The press release, the financial statements and the management's discussion and analysis for the quarter ended and year ended December 31, 2018 will be available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and EDGAR at www.sec.gov /edgar.shtml

About Aptose Biosciences

Aptose Biosciences is a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to developing personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology, with an initial focus on hematology. The company's small molecule cancer therapeutics pipeline includes products designed to provide single agent efficacy and to enhance the efficacy of other anti-cancer therapies and regimens without overlapping toxicities. APTO-253, the only known clinical stage agent that directly targets the MYC oncogene and inhibits its expression, is in a Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) or high risk MDS. CG-806 is an oral, first-in-class pan-FLT3/pan-BTK multi-cluster kinase inhibitor being developed to treat AML and certain B cell malignancies. For further information, please visit www.aptose.com.

For further information, please contact:

Aptose Biosciences

Greg Chow

Senior Vice President, CFO

650-718-5028

gchow@aptose.com

SMP Communications

Susan Pietropaolo

201-923-2049

susan@smpcommunications.com



LifeSci Advisors, LLC

Daniel Ferry

Managing Director

617-535-7746

Daniel@lifesciadvisors.com