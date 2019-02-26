Market Overview

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals to Present at the Barclays Global Healthcare Conference

Globe Newswire  
February 26, 2019
HAMILTON, Bermuda, Feb. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) announced today that it will present at the Barclays Global Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, March 12th, 2019 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time at the Loews Miami Beach Hotel in Miami, FL.

A live webcast of Kiniksa's presentation will be accessible through the Investors & Media section of the company's website at www.kiniksa.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on Kiniksa's website for 14 days following the conference.

About Kiniksa
Kiniksa is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, acquiring, developing and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need. Kiniksa has a pipeline of product candidates across various stages of development, focused on autoinflammatory and autoimmune conditions. For more information, please visit www.kiniksa.com.

Every Second Counts!™

Kiniksa Investor and Media Contact
Mark Ragosa
(781) 430-8289
mragosa@kiniksa.com

