Latest PacBio Sequencing Advancements Including Preview of Sequel II System to be Featured at Annual AGBT Conference

MENLO PARK, Calif., Feb. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB), the leading provider of high-quality sequencing of genomes, transcriptomes and epigenomes, today announced its participation in this week's Advances in Genome Biology & Technology (AGBT) General Meeting taking place February 27-March 2 in Marco Island, FL.



Several talks by PacBio customers will feature results produced using the company's Single Molecule, Real-Time (SMRT®) Sequencing technology, some including data from the new Sequel ® II System that is currently at early access sites. Customer presentations include:



"Isoform Sequencing in Tissues, Cell Types and Thousands of Cells," by Dr. Hagen Tilgner of the Weill Medical College of Cornell University on February 28 from 10:50-11:10 a.m.

"Heterochromatin and Genome Evolution" by Dr. Andrew Clark of Cornell University on February 28 from 3:00-3:30 p.m.

"Chromosome-length Haplotigs for Cattle and Yak from Trio-Binning Assembly of an F1 Hybrid" by Dr. Edward Rice of University of Nebraska, Lincoln on March 1 from 8:50-9:10 p.m.

PacBio will also present information about the latest improvements to the company's SMRT Sequencing technology, including the Sequel II System. On Friday evening, March 1, CEO Dr. Mike Hunkapiller will describe the company's new data type: HiFi long reads powered by the company's CCS method, which produce highly accurate long reads for large-scale whole genome sequencing projects. This advance was recently posted on bioRxiv in collaboration with other leaders in the NGS bioinformatics community. Later that evening, Principal Scientist Dr. Jason Underwood will present a talk about the company's single-cell version of its Iso-Seq® sequencing method titled "Single Cell Isoform Sequencing (scIso-Seq) Identifies Novel Full-length mRNAs and Cell Type-specific Expression."

During the company's workshop, "The Sequel II System: The Next Evolution of SMRT Sequencing," on Friday, March 1 at 3:30 p.m., CSO Dr. Jonas Korlach will describe the latest enhancements to the company's sequencing technology and preview the release of the Sequel II System, which will increase data output by approximately a factor of eight with its new SMRT Cell 8M. He will also share early customer data using the new system.

In a poster presentation on Thursday, February 28 at 1:00 p.m. entitled "A High-quality De Novo Genome Assembly from a Single Mosquito Using PacBio Sequencing" (Poster #305), Applications Lab Director Primo Baybayan will discuss work to develop a low-input DNA method for SMRT Sequencing that opens the door to high-quality genomes for individual small organisms, or on projects with limited-input DNA for other reasons. This work was recently published in Genes in collaboration with the Wellcome Sanger Institute.

"The AGBT meeting has long been the go-to event for innovations in sequencing tools and applications, and we look forward to seeing PacBio customers present some truly impressive results from projects that relied on SMRT Sequencing," said Dr. Korlach. "Their data, together with the internal and customer data we can share from the Sequel II System, will provide a clear demonstration of how SMRT Sequencing delivers high-confidence results with peerless accuracy."

For more information, please visit http://www.pacb.com/ .

About Pacific Biosciences

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) offers sequencing systems to help scientists resolve genetically complex problems. Based on its novel Single Molecule, Real-Time (SMRT®) technology, Pacific Biosciences' products enable: de novo genome assembly to finish genomes in order to more fully identify, annotate and decipher genomic structures; full-length transcript analysis to improve annotations in reference genomes, characterize alternatively spliced isoforms in important gene families, and find novel genes; targeted sequencing to more comprehensively characterize genetic variations; and real-time kinetic information for epigenome characterization. Pacific Biosciences' technology provides high accuracy, ultra-long reads, uniform coverage, and the ability to simultaneously detect epigenetic changes. PacBio® sequencing systems, including consumables and software, provide a simple, fast, end-to-end workflow for SMRT Sequencing. More information is available at www.pacb.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this press release that are not historical are forward-looking statements, including, among other things, statements relating to future availability, enhancements, uses, accuracy, quality or performance of, or benefits of using, products or technologies, the suitability or utility of methods, products or technologies for particular applications, studies or projects, the expected benefits of sequencing projects, the Sequel II System or the SMRT Cell 8M, and other future events. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, changes in circumstances and other factors that are, in some cases, beyond Pacific Biosciences' control and could cause actual results to differ materially from the information expressed or implied by forward-looking statements made in this press release. Factors that could materially affect actual results can be found in Pacific Biosciences' most recent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including Pacific Biosciences' most recent reports on Forms 8-K, 10-K and 10-Q, and include those listed under the caption "Risk Factors."

Pacific Biosciences undertakes no obligation to revise or update information in this press release to reflect events or circumstances in the future, even if new information becomes available.

Contacts

Media:

Nicole Litchfield

415.793.6468

nicole@bioscribe.com