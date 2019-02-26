Pure and Natural is Title Sponsor for BYB Extreme Events

DORADO, Puerto Rico, Feb. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GSRX Industries Inc. (OTCQB:GSRX) ("GSRX" or, the "Company") announced today that the Company's Pure and Natural brand of all-natural, pure full-spectrum Hemp-based CBD products has signed on as Title Sponsor for BYB Extreme's bare-knuckle brawl events, beginning with BYB Extreme's upcoming "BYB Brawl1: Brawl For It ALL," to be broadcast at 10:00 pm EST/7:00 pm PST throughout North America on cable, satellite and digital pay-per-view, live from Cheyenne, Wyoming's Ice & Event Center. Viewers can register for the pay-per-view at http://bybextreme.com .



Pure and Natural





"Signing on as sponsor with BYB Extreme allows Pure and Natural to expose our unique brand of CBD health and wellness products to a broad audience of athletic fans eager to experience the benefits of CBD," said Les Ball, GSRX CEO.

"We are very pleased to have Pure and Natural onboard as our Title Sponsor as we head towards our big event on April 5," said BYB Events' Mike Vazquez. "This will be bare-knuckle fighting at its very best in the Trigon, our triangular fight cage that creates the closest quarters in fighting. We believe in CBD products and after trying the Pure and Natural CBD line, we feel they work better than any other CBD products we have tried. We are huge fans of the Pure and Natural brand, and look forward to making them a part of our fight series."

Pure and Natural CBD products are available online at GetPureAndNatural.com , as well as in a growing network of retail locations, all of which feature the Company's own brand of pure, full-spectrum Hemp-based non-THC CBD products that are naturally certified organic. Each Pure and Natural location carries a broad range of pharmaceutical grade CBD products in categories that include health, wellness, skin care and pet products. All Pure and Natural CBD products are 100% THC-free, and GetPureAndNatural.com offers free shipping throughout the Continental U.S.

A wide range of Pure and Natural CBD products are available online and at each location, including CBD Softgels , which are also available with Melatonin for sleep, and an anti-inflammatory Curcumin formula; CBD Energy Drink Packets ; CBD Oil Tinctures ; CBD Salve ; CBD Vape Pens and CBD Pet Products .

BYB Extreme and Lights Out Productions was initially inspired by the Backyard Fights that were held in Miami, featured in the award-winning documentary "Dawg Fight", which debuted in Netflix. Dada 5000, the subject and star of "Dawg Fight", is a BYB Extreme partner who will serve as one of the color commentators.

About Pure and Natural

All Pure and Natural CBD products are held to GSRX's high growing and manufacturing standards, and are brought to market following a seven-step process, beginning with organic farming in Colorado, through proprietary extraction and solids separation, distillation and refining, then rigorous in-house laboratory testing and certification in order to deliver what we consider to be the purest and most natural CBD products on the market today. Pure and Natural CBD products are naturally organic and contain only full spectrum oils, extracted using either supercritical CO2 or food grade ethanol, and are made using proprietary nanoemulsion technology, which gives Pure and Natural CBD products a higher bioavailability than that of standard products.

About GSRX Industries Inc.

GSRX Industries Inc. (OTCQB:GSRX), through its subsidiaries, is in the business of acquiring, developing and operating retail cannabis dispensaries, and is in the process of expanding its business to include the cultivation, extraction, manufacture and delivery of cannabis and cannabinoid products. Currently, GSRX operates five cannabis dispensaries in Puerto Rico under the name Green Spirit RX, one dispensary in California under the name The Green Room, and has five additional pre-qualified locations in Puerto Rico, all of which are in various phases of development and construction. GSRX also manufactures Pure and Natural CBD Products, available online at GetPureAndNatural.com, and at the Company's growing network of U.S. retail locations.



Websites:

Green Spirit RX https://www.greenspiritrx.com/

Spirulinex https://www.spirulinex.com

Get Pure and Natural GetPureandNatural.com

Instagram:

Spirulinex https://www.instagram.com/spirulinex/

The Green Room https://www.instagram.com/greenroommendo/

Facebook:

Green Spirit RX (Puerto Rico) https://www.facebook.com/Green-Spirit-Rx-746194692378429/

Spirulinex https://www.facebook.com/spirulinex/

The Green Room https://www.facebook.com/greenroommendo/

ABOUT BYB EXTREME: BYB Extreme Fighting Series was established to bring fight fans what they want most, ACTION! BYB Extreme Bare-Knuckle Brawls is designed to leave decisions to the combatants in the cage, not the judges. Close combat in BYB's 3-sided Triangle cage, affectionately known as "The Trigon", just about guarantees that. No other ring or cage in the world has angles of less than 90 degrees. With 60-degree angles, "The Trigon" guarantees 180-percent of mayhem. BYB Extreme combatants will work to take the action to the center of the cage versus risking getting caught up in one of 'The Trigon's' tight corners. BYB Extreme Fighting Series is taking Bareknuckle Brawling into the 21st and even the 22nd centuries, not back to the 1800's. Let's Brawl!

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Such statements include statements regarding our expectations, hopes, beliefs or intentions regarding the future, including but not limited to statements regarding our market, strategy, competition, development plans (including acquisitions and expansion), financing, anticipated revenues, operations, and compliance with applicable laws. Forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those discussed in any such statement. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements include the risks described in greater detail in the following paragraphs. All forward-looking statements in this document are made as of the date hereof, based on information available to us as of the date hereof, and we assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statement except where applicable law requires us to update these statements. Market data used throughout this prospectus is based on published third party reports or the good faith estimates of management, which estimates are based upon their review of internal surveys, independent industry publications and other publicly available information.