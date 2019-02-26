Hunt Mining Corp. Exhibits at PDAC 2019 in Toronto

LIBERTY LAKE, Wash., Feb. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hunt Mining Corp. ("Hunt" or the "Corporation") (TSXV: "HMX" OTCQB: "HGLD") is once again exhibiting at the Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) International Conference on Sunday, March 3rd through Wednesday, March 6th.



Members of Hunt Mining's management team invite you to visit Booth 2823 and learn the latest on the development of the Corporation's flagship, the La Josefina / La Valenciana Project.

The 2019 Investor Exchange at PDAC is being held at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre, South Building. The hours are 10a – 5p Sunday through Tuesday & 9am – 12 noon on Wednesday, March 6th.

About Hunt Mining

Hunt Mining Corp. has continued to develop its properties as an active and aggressive explorer in Santa Cruz since 2006. During that time, Hunt's wholly owned subsidiary, Cerro Cazador S.A., has completed exploration activity including 62,000 meters of HQ core drilling, 416 line kilometers of Induced Polarization geophysical surveys and more than 20,000 surface soil, sediment, channel, chip, and trench samples, beyond the historical work previous to the same properties. Hunt also owns a 100% interest in the Martha property, which includes the Martha Project, also located in the Santa Cruz Province of Argentina. This, and additional information can be viewed at www.huntmining.com .

For more information contact:

Dean Stuart

Investor Relations

T: (403) 617-7609

E: dean@boardmarker.net

Bob Little

Chief Administration Officer

T: (509) 290-5659

E: blittle@huntmining.com

Neither the TSX Venture nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

The Corporation has not established the economic viability of the operations on the La Josefina project. As a result, there is increased uncertainty and economic risk of failure associated with these production activities. The Corporation has been involved in a bulk-sampling program approved by Fomicruz, its partner in a potential joint venture on the La Josefina mine operation for the purpose of advancing the prefeasibility study of the La Josefina project.

Mineral resources at La Josefina total 6.5 million tonnes of measured and indicated material grading 0.74 gram per tonne gold and 13.13 grams per tonne silver for 156,000 and 2,757,000 contained gold and silver ounces, respectively. In addition, inferred mineral resources at La Josefina total 450,000 tonnes grading 0.45 gram per tonne gold and 1.21 grams per tonne silver for 6,500 gold and 17,500 silver contained ounces. The foregoing resources are as disclosed in the National Instrument 43-101 technical report dated Sept. 29, 2010, entitled "Technical Report Gold-Silver Resources Estimate of the La Josephina Project," prepared for the company and available on SEDAR.

Martha - Ongoing activity at the Martha Project is being undertaken without established mineral resources or reserves and the Corporation has not established the economic viability of the operations on the Martha Project. As a result, there is increased uncertainty and economic risk of failure associated with these activities. Hunt filed an updated NI 43-101 Technical Report ("Technical Report") for the Martha Project, dated October 12, 2018 titled "Martha Silver and Gold Project, Santa Cruz, Argentina", which is currently available on SEDAR and on the Corporation's website at: