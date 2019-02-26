WidePoint Awarded $1.6 Million Contract Expansion from U.S. Customs and Border Protection to Deliver Managed Services

FAIRFAX, Va. , Feb. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WidePoint Corporation (NYSE:WYY), the leading provider of Trusted Mobility Management (TM2) specializing in Telecommunications Lifecycle Management, Identity Management and Bill Presentment & Analytics solutions, has secured a new Task Order award from U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) valued at more than $1.6 million.



The new award is an expansion of a previously announced contract with CBP that falls under the Department of Homeland Security's (DHS) Cellular Wireless Managed Services (CWMS) Blanket Purchase Agreement (BPA). Under the new Task Order, the number of devices that WidePoint manages for CBP will increase 50% from 30,000 to 45,000 devices. The expansion program term is from March 20, 2019 to March 29, 2020, with an option to be extended for one additional year. The $1.6 million expansion increases the total value of the Task Orders issued by CBP under the CWMS BPA for Core Managed Services from $4,950,000 to $6,600,000.

"We are honored to be expanding our contract with U.S. Customs and Border Protection, which has a reputation for maintaining high standards for its wireless managed services," said Todd Dzyak, President and CEO of WidePoint Integrated Solutions Corporation. "This expansion will not only have immediate, positive effects on our business, but it also signals to the broader market the efficacy of our solutions. We look forward to both the positive impact our additional managed services will have on this vital law enforcement agency and for our company as a whole."

Jin Kang, Chief Executive Officer and President of WidePoint Corporation, added: "This contract expansion with CBP is clear validation of the value our TM2 solutions can deliver to enterprises seeking to more effectively manage their mobile resources and services. We are excited to begin implementing the expanded solutions with CBP as we are confident of the benefits it will provide to our customer, our business, and our shareholders."

About WidePoint

WidePoint Corporation (NYSE:WYY) is a leading provider of technology-based management solutions, including telecom management, mobile management, access management and identity management. For more information, visit widepoint.com.

For More Information: