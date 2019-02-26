RealManage's Sandra Vela Mora, CMCA®, AMS®, PCAM®, Promoted to Division President

Houston, Texas, Feb. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RealManage is pleased to announce the promotion of Sandra Vela Mora, PCAM®, to Division President. She will oversee operations in Houston and San Antonio, Texas.



Ms. Vela Mora joined RealManage in 2017 as a Senior Vice President over its Houston operations. Due to her tremendous success in a leadership role for the Houston market, she was promoted to take on San Antonio to help them reach their next level of success and expansion.



"Sandra is the true definition of a leader in every sense," states RealManage President, Chris Ayoub. "She is selfless and believes in supporting and growing her teammates into the best version of themselves. Their success is our clients' success. I am proud to have her as part of the RealManage family and look forward to seeing her continue to flourish as she steps into her new role as Division President."



Sandra is an industry professional who has been specializing in the community association industry for more than 20 years. She holds the designations of Professional Community Association Manager (PCAM®), Association Management Specialist (AMS®), Certified Manager of Community Associations (CMCA®), and Community Association Managers International Certification Board (CAMICB) designations awarded by Community Association Institute.



"I'm honored to receive this promotion and excited to expand my area of influence to now include both the Houston and San Antonio markets," states Sandra Vela Mora. "As with our Houston Branch, my goal is to work with the incredibly talented team already in place in San Antonio, doing my part to help us reach the next level of excellence. As a team, I believe we can expand the footprint of RealManage in San Antonio, bringing our mission to be the best company at managing jointly owned property to the Alamo City."



About RealManage



The RealManage operating history goes back more than 30 years through our various acquisitions and branch operations and ranks as one of the top five HOA management companies in the nation. RealManage is a community management company that specializes in HOA management and condominium management and manages hundreds of community associations in California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, North Carolina, South Carolina, Texas and Washington, including homeowner associations (HOAs), condominium associations, cooperatives, municipal utility districts, luxury high-rises and large master-planned communities.



