Cubic Telecom signs contract with ŠKODA AUTO to enable connectivity services to drivers of the all-new SCALA and KAMIQ models

BARCELONA, Spain, Feb. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cubic Telecom , the leading connectivity management supplier to the automotive and IoT industries, today announced at Mobile World Congress that it has signed a contract with ŠKODA Auto to enable connectivity for ŠKODA drivers across Europe. The advanced technical solution will be available first in the all-new ŠKODA SCALA and KAMIQ models later this year, followed by other ŠKODA models.



ŠKODA drivers will have access to always-on connected services powered through Cubic Telecom's PACE Platform. Connected services include telematics, e-Call, infotainment apps, and an in-car Wi-Fi hotspot, which can connect up to 8 devices at once. Through Cubic's eSIM solution global Subscription Management Secure Routing (SM-SR) services will be enabled across Europe, where ŠKODA Connect is available.

Barry Napier, Cubic Telecom CEO said, "We are proud to be selected by ŠKODA to provide future-proof connected technology solutions for ŠKODA Connect online services. ŠKODA is currently experiencing rapid growth and with our expertise in connecting more than 2 million cars globally, Cubic is now part of ŠKODA's strategy to incorporate seamless and secure connectivity into its customers' daily journeys. This partnership represents Cubic's further expansion into the Volkswagen Group as a trusted global connectivity partner."

ŠKODA drivers will enjoy reliable and secure up-to-date information and entertainment integrated with the ŠKODA virtual cockpit, accessing navigation, route guidance and mapping, as well as personal apps.

"Cars are undergoing a technological transformation, with drivers now expecting connectivity as a natural part of the product offering. By partnering with Cubic Telecom, we are proving our determination at ŠKODA to deliver high-quality innovative solutions to our customers, keeping ŠKODA drivers securely online with high speed LTE connectivity, advanced safety features, real-time information, and in-car entertainment," said Martin Sodomka, Connected Car Project Lead at ŠKODA. "Using cutting-edge technology through Cubic's PACE Platform the driving experience is enhanced for ŠKODA drivers connecting to the outside world. We are particularly excited to launch this value-added connectivity service in the all-new ŠKODA SCALA compact model."

