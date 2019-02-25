Towerstream Announces Separation from Chief Operating Officer

MIDDLETOWN, R.I., Feb. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Towerstream Corporation (the "Company") announced today the separation from Arthur Giftakis, Chief Operating Officer, which was effective February 21, 2019. The Company expects to commence a search for a new Chief Operating Officer immediately.



ABOUT TOWERSTREAM CORPORATION

Towerstream Corporation (OTCQB:TWER) ( www.towerstream.com ) is a leading Fixed-Wireless Fiber Alternative company delivering high-speed Internet access to businesses. The Company offers broadband services in twelve urban markets including New York City, Boston, Los Angeles, Chicago, Philadelphia, the San Francisco Bay area, Miami, Seattle, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston, Las Vegas-Reno, and the greater Providence area.

SAFE HARBOR

Certain statements contained in this press release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable federal securities laws, including, without limitation, anything relating or referring to future financial results and plans for future business development activities, and are thus prospective. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified based on current expectations. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, the risks and uncertainties set forth from time to time in reports filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Consequently, future events and actual results could differ materially from those set forth in, contemplated by, or underlying the forward-looking statements contained herein. The Company undertakes no obligation to correct or update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

INVESTOR CONTACT

John Macdonald

Chief Financial Officer

Towerstream

401-608-8446

ir@towerstream.com

