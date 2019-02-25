Central 1 Credit Union to redeem $200 million of Series 4 Subordinated Notes

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Central 1 Credit Union (Central 1) today announced that on April 25, 2019 it will redeem at par all of its issued and outstanding Series 4 Subordinated Notes due April 25, 2024 (the Notes). The Notes are redeemable at Central 1's option on or after April 25, 2019 at a redemption price per Note equal to par, together with accrued and unpaid interest to but excluding the date of redemption. Formal notice will be delivered to Noteholders in accordance with Central 1's Fourth Supplemental Trust Indenture.



Central 1 is a preferred partner for financial, digital banking and payment products and services – fuelling the success of businesses across Canada. With $16.9 billion in assets, we leverage our scale, strength and expertise to power progress for more than 250 credit unions and other financial institutions, enhancing the financial well-being of more than 5 million customers from coast to coast. For more information, visit www.central1.com .

