SMTC Corporation to Participate in the 31st Annual ROTH Conference in Dana Point, CA on March 18-19, 2019

TORONTO, Feb. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SMTC Corporation (Nasdaq: SMTX ), a global electronics manufacturing services provider, today announced that management will participate in the 31st Annual ROTH Conference at the Ritz Carlton Hotel, Dana Point, CA on March 18-19, 2019.



SMTC Corporation's Chief Executive Officer, Ed Smith and Steve Waszak, the company's Chief Financial Officer, will be available for meetings on March 18, 2019 and attendees are encouraged to request a one on one meeting in advance of the conference through the ROTH Conference meetings platform, or by contacting Peter Seltzberg, Investor Relations for SMTC Corp. In addition, a 30-minute group update which will be webcast will begin at 8:00 a.m. (Pacific Time) also on March 18, 2019.

For those unable to attend, the group presentation is being broadcast over the internet with slides at https://ir.smtc.com/ir-calendar .

About SMTC Corporation

SMTC Corporation was founded in 1985 and acquired MC Assembly Holdings, Inc. in November 2018. Following this acquisition, SMTC has more than 50 manufacturing and assembly lines in United States, China and Mexico which creates a powerful low-to-medium volume, high-mix, end-to-end global EMS provider. With local support and expanded manufacturing capabilities globally, including fully integrated contract manufacturing services with a focus on global original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and emerging technology companies, including those in the medical and safety, semiconductor, defense and aerospace, telecommunications, computing and networking, energy, power, industrial and clean technology, sensing and IoT, retail and payment systems, and test and measurement industries. As a mid-size provider of end-to-end electronics manufacturing services (EMS), SMTC provides printed circuit boards assemblies (PCB) production, systems integration and comprehensive testing services, enclosure fabrication, as well as product design, sustaining engineering and supply chain management services. SMTC services extend over the entire electronic product life cycle from the development and introduction of new products through to the growth, maturity and end-of-life phases.

SMTC is a public company incorporated in Delaware with its shares traded on the Nasdaq National Market System under the symbol SMTX and was added to the Russell Microcap® Index in 2018. For further information on SMTC Corporation, please visit our website at www.smtc.com.

Investor Relations Contact