R1 RCM to Present at the Cowen and Company 39th Annual Health Care Conference

CHICAGO, Feb. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM), a leading provider of technology-enabled revenue cycle management services to healthcare providers, today announced its management team will present at the Cowen and Company 39th Annual Health Care Conference in Boston on Monday, March 11, 2019 at 2:10 pm ET.



A live audio webcast and replay of the presentation will be available on the Investor Relations section of R1's web site at ir.r1rcm.com. The replay will be available for 90 days following the live webcast.

About R1 RCM

R1 is a leading provider of technology-enabled revenue cycle management services which transform a health system's revenue cycle performance across settings of care. R1's proven and scalable operating model, the R1 Performance Stack℠, seamlessly complements a healthcare organization's infrastructure, quickly driving sustainable improvements to net patient revenue and cash flows while reducing operating costs and enhancing the patient-experience. To learn more visit: R1RCM.com

