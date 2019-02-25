Trifecta Gold Ltd. Completes Debt Settlement

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trifecta Gold Ltd. (TSXV:TG) ("Trifecta") announces that it has completed the debt settlement announced February 14, 2019, pursuant to which a trade payable in the amount of $12,000 has been satisfied by the issuance of 200,000 common shares at a deemed price of $0.06 per share. All of these shares are subject to a hold period until June 23, 2019.



About Trifecta Gold Ltd.

Trifecta is a Canadian precious metal exploration company dedicated to increasing shareholder value through the acquisition and advancement of attractive exploration projects in Canada, the United States and other mining-friendly jurisdictions.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Dylan Arnold-Wallinger"

President and Chief Executive Officer

For further information concerning Trifecta or its various exploration projects please visit our website at www.trifectagold.com or contact:

Corporate Information Trifecta Gold Ltd.

Dylan Wallinger

President and C.E.O.

Tel: (604) 687-2522

This news release may contain forward looking statements based on assumptions and judgments of management regarding future events or results that may prove to be inaccurate as a result of exploration and other risk factors beyond its control, and actual results may differ materially from the expected results.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.