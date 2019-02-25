Market Overview

Verizon to speak at Morgan Stanley TMT conference Feb. 26

Globe Newswire  
February 25, 2019 11:00am   Comments
NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Matt Ellis, chief financial officer of Verizon ((NYSE, NASDAQ:VZ), is scheduled to speak at the Morgan Stanley TMT Conference on Tuesday, Feb. 26, at approximately 11 a.m. ET from San Francisco. His remarks will be webcast, with access instructions available on Verizon's Investor Relations website, www.verizon.com/about/investors/.

