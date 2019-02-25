Verizon to speak at Morgan Stanley TMT conference Feb. 26

NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Matt Ellis, chief financial officer of Verizon ((NYSE, NASDAQ:VZ), is scheduled to speak at the Morgan Stanley TMT Conference on Tuesday, Feb. 26, at approximately 11 a.m. ET from San Francisco. His remarks will be webcast, with access instructions available on Verizon's Investor Relations website, www.verizon.com/about/investors/.



Media contact:

Bob Varettoni

908.559.6388

robert.a.varettoni@verizonwireless.com



