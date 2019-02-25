Talkdesk wins Silver Stevie® Award in 2019 Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Talkdesk, the cloud contact center for innovative enterprises, was presented with a Silver Stevie® Award for the Innovation in Customer Service - Computer Industries category in the 13th annual Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service.





Talkdesk is a Silver winner in the Innovation in Customer Service category due to its cloud contact center technology and dedication to empowering companies to make customer experience their competitive advantage. With an enterprise-class cloud contact center solution that is powerfully simple, seamlessly connected, endlessly adaptable and actively intelligent, Talkdesk enables forward-thinking organizations to set themselves apart through superior customer experience.





"Winning a Stevie Award is a significant accomplishment for Talkdesk and one that we are very proud of," said Tiago Paiva, CEO of Talkdesk. "We appreciate the judging committee's consideration of our progressive cloud contact center solutions and will use this recognition as motivation to drive our industry forward through innovation."





The Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service are the world's top honors for customer service, contact center, business development, and sales professionals. The Stevie Awards organization stages seven of the world's leading business awards programs, including the prestigious American Business Awards® and International Business Awards®.





The awards were presented to honorees during a gala banquet on Friday, February 22 at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, NV. More than 700 executives from the U.S.A. and several other nations attended.





The 2019 Stevie Awards received more than 2,700 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry, from 45 nations, for this year's competition. Winners were determined by the average scores of more than 150 professionals worldwide in seven specialized judging committees. Entries were considered in 93 categories for customer service and contact center achievements, including Contact Center of the Year, Award for Innovation in Customer Service, and Customer Service Department of the Year, in addition to categories for new products, services and solution providers.





"All of the Stevie Award winners should be very proud of their achievements. Independent professionals around the world have agreed that their accomplishments are worthy of public recognition," said Stevie Awards President and founder, Michael Gallagher.





Details about the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service and the list of Stevie winners in all categories are available at www.StevieAwards.com/sales.





About Talkdesk

Talkdesk Enterprise Cloud Contact Center empowers companies to make customer experience their competitive advantage. With enterprise-class performance and consumer-like ease of use, Talkdesk easily adapts to the evolving needs of sales and support teams and their end-customers, resulting in increased customer satisfaction, productivity and cost savings. Over 1,400 innovative enterprises around the world, including IBM, Acxiom, Discovery Education and Peloton, rely on Talkdesk to power their customer interactions. Learn more and request a demo at www.talkdesk.com.





About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in seven programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at www.StevieAwards.com.





Media Contacts:





Gavin Gustafson

gavin.gustafson@talkdesk.com

(801) 560-0073





Chad Torbin

chad@speakeasystrategies.com

(415) 548-6535





