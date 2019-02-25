LeanLife signs Letter of Intent with Ecovatec for Testing and Production

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LeanLife Health Inc. (CSE:LLP) (the "Company") a Company focused on plant-based food products is pleased to announce that the Company has signed a Letter of Intent ("LOI") with Ecovatec Solutions Inc. ("Ecovatec"), a local Canadian nutraceutical manufacturing company, to provide LeanLife Health the use of its facilities for testing and production.



The Letter of Intent provides a clear path forward for LeanLife to move from testing and the creation of samples to interim and long-term production of its unique patented Omega-3 plant-based products. Ecovatec has a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Abbotsford, BC Canada.

Upon the signing of a Phase 1 Testing Agreement, LeanLife intends to validate a new high-volume, high-efficiency sanitary manufacturing process. This testing has the potential to create even further improvements in the production process and generate additional intellectual property for the Company. LeanLife expects Phase 1 to commence immediately following the signing of a definitive agreement.

Following a successful trial run of the new process, samples will be tested to ensure product quality, after which further samples will be created to send to customers for their own qualification.

The LOI further contemplates that upon validation of product quality, LeanLife intends to enter into a Phase 2 Interim Production Agreement which will immediately allow the Company to begin meeting customer demand for its products. A Phase 3 Long-term Production arrangement is a further option available to LeanLife under the LOI should customer demand accelerate in the medium term.

Initial production will be located at the Ecovatec facility using equipment and processes supplied by LeanLife in a toll processing arrangement that maintains protection of the Company's intellectual property. This has the advantage of allowing LeanLife to avoid the overhead costs and capital expenditure of acquiring its own production facility while allowing for immediate commercialization of its innovative plant-based food products.

"Completion of this Letter of Intent marks a significant milestone for LeanLife Health as it allows the Company to move towards immediate commercialization without bearing any substantial overhead. Leanlife intends to start sending samples of its plant-based Food products to prospective customers as well as fill existing product orders on hand. Accordingly, and following a definitive agreement, Leanlife will be able to generate revenues this year while protecting our proprietary process," said Stan Lis, CEO.

About LeanLife Health and the Omega-3 Market

LeanLife Health's products are shelf-stable extractions from flax seed, a plentiful plant-based source of Omega-3, that give them a significant advantage as a fortified food ingredient.

The products can be used as food additives or as nutraceuticals and have been used to make bread, noodles, cheese, yogurt, juice and milk products for the European market.

LeanLife Health's industry leading Omega-3 product formulations are of the highest quality and contain no cholesterol. Products are available in oil, emulsion and powder forms.

The global Omega-3 market reached USD $33 Billion in 2016 and is expected to reach upwards of USD $57 Billion by 2025, according to a report by Grand View Research, Inc.

