Restaurants Canada 2019 Chef Survey: From Paper Straws to Cannabis — What's Trending Now and Next on the Menu

Each year, Restaurants Canada asks chefs from across the country to identify the industry's most popular menu items and cooking methods, and share their top picks of what's trending now and coming up next in restaurants.



Here's what they said is trending right now:



Top 10 Hot Trends

• Craft beer/microbrews

• Sous vide

• House-made condiments/sauces

• NEW! Plant-based burgers and sausages

• Locally sourced foods (Locavore)

• NEW! Paper straws

• Food smoking

• Charcuterie/house-cured meats

• Sustainable seafood

• Pickling



"Canada's foodservice industry has spoken and thirst for locally brewed beer continues to be unquenchable," said Shanna Munro, Restaurants Canada President and CEO. "Looking ahead, restaurants of the future will feature diverse, healthy, sustainable dining experiences."



Here's what Canadian chefs see coming to restaurants in the near future:



Top 10 Up & Comers

• NEW! Cannabis/CBD-infused drinks

• NEW! Cannabis/CBD-infused food

• Half portions/smaller portions for smaller price

• Food waste reduction/management (e.g. zero-waste cooking)

• Protein-rich grains/seeds (e.g. hemp, chia, flax)

• Ethnic/street food inspired appetizers (e.g. tempura, taquitos)

• Unusual/uncommon herbs (e.g. lovage, papalo, lemon balm)

• Drinkable desserts

• Dessert flights/combos/platters

• Vegetable/vegetarian appetizers + Culinary cocktails (TIED)



About the Chef Survey

Nearly 300 professional chefs participated in Restaurants Canada's 10th annual Chef Survey in early 2019, including members of the Canadian Culinary Federation and Restaurants Canada.



About Restaurants Canada

Restaurants Canada (formerly CRFA) is a growing community of more than 30,000 foodservice businesses, including restaurants, bars, caterers, institutions and suppliers. We connect our members from coast to coast, through services, research and advocacy for a strong and vibrant restaurant community. Canada's restaurant industry is an $89 billion industry, directly employs 1.2 million Canadians, is the number one source of first jobs and serves 22 million customers every day.



