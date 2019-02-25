Remediant Adds Security Veteran Tom Kellermann to Advisory Board

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Remediant, Inc . a leading provider of Privileged Access Management (PAM) software, today announced the appointment of Tom Kellermann to its advisory board. Kellermann, who currently serves as Chief Cybersecurity Officer at Carbon Black, will join Remediant's board to provide strategic guidance as the company continues to expand its footprint across vertical markets with its best-in-class SecureONE PAM offering.



"Tom brings a wealth of great experience and knowledge of the cybersecurity threat landscape and we're excited he's joining Remediant's advisory board," said Tim Keeler, CEO and co-founder of Remediant. "He has long studied the behaviors and tactics of the lateral movement of sophisticated attackers. We're confident he will bring valuable insights to Remediant as we evolve the SecureONE platform."

Kellermann contributes to Remediant his over 20 years of industry experience in analyzing emerging cybersecurity threats and relevant defensive technologies. Kellermann has held cybersecurity leadership positions at Carbon Black, Trend Micro, Core Security and World Bank Treasury. Prior to joining Carbon Black, Kellermann founded Strategic Cyber Ventures, a cybersecurity investment fund that specializes in technology transfer of cybersecurity capabilities from the U.S. and Israeli intelligence communities into private deployment settings. He also held a seat in President Barack Obama's Commission on Cyber Security and he served as an advisor to the International Cyber Security Protection Alliance.

"Authentication is the Achilles heel of cybersecurity," said Kellermann. "As cyber criminals continue to exploit trust relationships within corporations, privileged access management has become mission critical for cybersecurity and brand protection. That's why Remediant's SecureONE technology is a game changer for the PAM market, with its ability to stop lateral movement via an agent-less and vault-less technology. I'm thrilled to be involved with such an innovative company aiming to make PAM easier for organizations to procure, deploy and run."

About Remediant

Founded in the heart of San Francisco, Remediant leads with innovation, delivering enterprise-class cybersecurity solutions that enable real-time monitoring, Zero Trust protection of privileged accounts and Just-In-Time Administration (JITA) across IT/Security/Cloud ecosystems. We protect organizations from stolen credentials being used to take their data, which is the #1 attack vector across all breaches. To learn more, please visit: www.remediant.com.