Infinera to Participate in Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Investor Conference

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Feb. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infinera announced today that it will participate in the following webcasted investor conference:



Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference

Date: Wednesday, February 27, 2019

Presentation: 7:25 p.m. ET / 4:25 p.m. PT

Speakers: Brad Feller, CFO

Location: San Francisco, CA

Webcast: investors.infinera.com and click on "Events"

Contacts:

Media:

Anna Vue

Tel. +1 (916) 595-8157

avue@infinera.com

Investors:

Jeff Hustis

Tel. +1 (408) 213-7150

jhustis@infinera.com

About Infinera

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) is a global supplier of innovative networking solutions that enable carriers, cloud operators, governments and enterprises to scale network bandwidth, accelerate service innovation and automate network operations. The Infinera end-to-end packet-optical portfolio delivers industry-leading economics and performance in long-haul, subsea, data center interconnect and metro transport applications. To learn more about Infinera visit www.infinera.com, follow us on Twitter @Infinera and read our latest blog posts at www.infinera.com/blog .

Infinera and the Infinera logo are registered trademarks of Infinera Corporation.