OpGen Appoints R. Don Elsey to Board of Directors

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Feb. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN) announces the appointment R. Don Elsey to the company's board of directors and audit committee, effective February 21, 2019. He will serve as chairman of the board's audit committee and will stand for reelection for a one-year term at the company's next annual meeting of stockholders, to be held in June 2019.

Mr. Elsey is a biotechnology, life sciences and high technology industries veteran with more than three decades of experience in international financial management and operations with both large and small companies. Most recently he served as chief financial officer of Senseonics, Inc., a position he held from February 2015 to January 2019. Prior to Senseonics, he was chief financial officer of Regado Biosciences Corporation. He has also served as chief financial officer of LifeCell Corporation, a privately held regenerative medicine company, and as chief financial officer of Emergent Biosolutions, a biodefense company. He also has held senior financial positions at BioVeris Corporation, Igen, Inc. and PE Corporation (Applera).

"We are fortunate to welcome Don Elsey to the OpGen board of directors," said Evan Jones, the company's chairman and chief executive officer. "His deep and extensive financial and public company experience will be invaluable to OpGen as we grow into a leader in addressing the significant and increasingly dire global health challenge of multidrug-resistant organisms."

Mr. Elsey currently serves on the board of directors and audit committee for RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. and on the board of directors and treasurer for Cancer Support Community. He holds a BA in economics and an MBA in finance from Michigan State University, and is a certified management accountant.

About OpGen

OpGen, Inc. is a precision medicine company harnessing the power of molecular diagnostics and informatics to help combat infectious disease. We are developing molecular information products and services for global healthcare settings, helping to guide clinicians with more rapid and actionable information about life threatening infections, improve patient outcomes, and decrease the spread of infections caused by multidrug-resistant microorganisms, or MDROs. Our proprietary DNA tests and informatics address the rising threat of antibiotic resistance by helping physicians and other healthcare providers optimize care decisions for patients with acute infections.

Our molecular diagnostics and informatics products, product candidates and services combine our Acuitas® molecular diagnostics and Acuitas Lighthouse® informatics platform for use with our proprietary, curated MDRO knowledgebase. We are working to deliver our products and services, some in development, to a global network of customers and partners. Currently we offer our Acuitas AMR Gene Panel tests for research use only. For more information, please visit www.opgen.com .

OpGen, Acuitas, and Acuitas Lighthouse are registered trademarks of OpGen, Inc.

