Data443 President Jason Remillard to Present at InfoSec World 2019

RALEIGH, N.C., Feb. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LandStar, Inc. ( OTCPK: LDSR ) ("LandStar" or the "Company"), the parent company of Data443™ Risk Mitigation, Inc. ("Data443"), an industry leader in data privacy management, compliance and governance, announced today that founder and CEO Jason Remillard will be presenting at InfoSec World 2019 Conference and Expo, April 1-3, at Disney's Contemporary Resort, Lake Buena Vista, FL. The session titled: Privacy Compliance Case Studies: From Aspirations to Solutions will be held on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at 4pm. Mr. Remillard will review real world-based privacy compliance challenges of organizations with varying capabilities and document the proper planning and execution capabilities needed.



"I was thrilled and honored to be asked to present our experiences with the GDPR as they apply to the forthcoming US-based privacy compliance requirements – such as the CCPA. This conference is a world-leader and we feel national privacy legislations are right around the corner. This is a perfect time to share our experiences.", stated Mr. Remillard.

InfoSec World 2019 Conference and Expo brings together information security leaders and visionaries to examine the most pressing cybersecurity issues of the day and discuss the best way forward. Now in its 25th year, the conference features expert keynote addresses, stimulating panel discussions and interactive roundtables, hands-on tech labs, informative breakout sessions and networking opportunities. Pre- and post-conference workshops and summits on InfoSec Leadership, Staffing Challenges, DevOps and Cloud Security are also scheduled. InfoSec World provides a robust networking program that allows attendees to meet more than 1,000 attendees from a range of industries, professional backgrounds, and countries.

For more information on the conference, agenda, and registration, please visit: https://infosecworld.misti.com .

About InfoSec World Conference and Expo

For 25 years security professionals have made InfoSec World the "business of security" conference. Produced by MIS Training Institute (MISTI), InfoSec World assembles information security professionals from every market and field of study, from nations around the world.

About MIS Training Institute

MIS Training Institute ( www.misti.com ) is the international leader in information security, audit, and IT audit training. MISTI has trained more than 200,000 delegates across five continents, offering conferences, on-site training, and seminars in Information Security, Internal and IT Auditing, SOX Compliance, Network Infrastructures, Operating Environments, and Enterprise Applications, as well as Web-based training.

About LandStar, Inc.

LandStar, Inc. ( OTCPK: LDSR ), through its wholly owned subsidiary DATA443™ Risk Mitigation, Inc., enables secure data – across local devices, network, cloud, and databases – at rest and in flight. ClassiDocs™, the company's award-winning data classification and governance technology, supports CCPA, LGPD and GDPR compliance. The market leading ARALOC™ platform is a highly secure, cloud-based platform for the management, protection and distribution of digital content to the desktop and mobile devices, which protects an organization's confidential content and intellectual property assets from leakage — malicious or accidental — without impacting collaboration between all stakeholders. The WordPress GDPR Framework enables organizations of all sizes to comply with the GDPR and other privacy frameworks. Privacy Manager™ is integrated with ClassiDocs to process DSARs, removal requests and inventory portions of privacy compliance regulations such as GDPR, CCPA and more. ClassiDocs™ for Blockchain provides an active implementation for the Ripple XRP that protects blockchain transactions from inadvertent disclosure and data leaks. ArcMail provides a full suite of Data eDiscovery, retention management, archiving and FOI-request management capabilities for email and unstructured data sets. For more information, please visit http://www.data443.com

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements contained in this release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "may," "will," "could," "should," "expect," "plan," "project," "intend," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "pursuant," "target," "continue," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. The statements in this press release that are not historical statements, including statements regarding LandStar's plans, objectives, future opportunities for LandStar's services, future financial performance and operating results and any other statements regarding LandStar's future expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, financial conditions, assumptions or future events or performance that are not historical facts, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond LandStar's control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from the results expressed or implied by the statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to the operations of LandStar; results of litigation, settlements and investigations; actions by third parties, including governmental agencies; volatility in customer spending; global economic conditions; ability to hire and retain personnel; loss of, or reduction in business with, key customers; difficulty with growth and in integrating acquisitions; product liability; cybersecurity risk; and, anti-takeover measures in our charter documents. These and other important risk factors are described more fully in our reports and other documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("the SEC"), including under "Part I, Item 1A. Risk Factors", in our Registration Statement on Form 10 filed with the SEC on January 11, 2019.

Any forward-looking statement is made only as of the date of which such statement is made. Except as otherwise required by applicable law, we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Data443™, ClassiDocs™ and ARALOC™ are registered trademarks of Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc.

All product names, trademarks and registered trademarks are property of their respective owners. All company, product and service names used in this website are for identification purposes only. Use of these names, trademarks and brands does not imply endorsement.

All other trademarks cited herein are the property of their respective owners.

