NanoString to Host Inaugural Spatial Genomics Summit on Wednesday, February 27th at the 2019 Advances in Genome Biology and Technology (AGBT) Conference

SEATTLE, Feb. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG), a provider of life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products, today announced that the company will be hosting a Spatial Genomics Summit at the 2019 Advances in Genome Biology and Technology (AGBT) conference being held at the JW Marriott in Macro Island, Florida.



Understanding complex disease requires new approaches to interrogating the underlying biology. The Spatial Genomics Summit will showcase novel techniques that provide spatial context to high-plex molecular profiling. Attendees of the summit will hear four presentations describing spatial genomics techniques and applications, followed by a panel discussion on the state of this emerging field and what the future looks like for this research.

"We believe that spatial context is the next frontier in biological research," said Brad Gray, president and CEO of NanoString. "We're honored to bring together a panel of experts to showcase a variety of emerging spatial technologies and techniques. We believe that NanoString's GeoMx™ Digital Spatial Profiler will be a valuable tool that will help to usher in a spatial genomics revolution over the next several years."

The Spatial Genomics Summit will be held on Wednesday, February 27th from 12:00 – 4:00pm ET in the Palms Ballroom of the JW Marriott.

Agenda

Delivering on the promise of Spatial Genomics, Joseph Beechem, PhD, NanoString Technologies

Tools for in situ molecular interrogation spanning the resolution and throughput spectrum, Fei Chen, PhD, The Broad Institute

Mapping the brain with multiplexed error robust fluorescence in situ hybridization, Jeffrey Moffitt, PhD, Boston Children's Hospital

Spatial Transcriptomics for monitoring ALS disease dynamics, Sanja Vickovic, PhD, The Broad Institute

Integrating bulk and spatial profiling technologies for the discovery of RNA and protein biomarkers in muscle invasive bladder cancer, Victoria Rimkunas, PhD, H3 Biomedicine

To register for the Summit, please visit https://www.nanostring.com/company/events-archive/spatial-genomics-summit .

GeoMx DSP enables high plex spatial profiling of RNA and protein targets. Using photocleavable indexes, tens to thousands of targets can be spatially profiled without destroying precious tissue samples. Over the last two years, the GeoMx DSP Technology Access Program (TAP) has enabled users to send samples to NanoString for high plex spatial analysis. To date, over 1000 samples have been processed across 25 tumor types. At AGBT 2019, six key opinion leaders will feature various DSP applications, including spatial RNA and protein profiling as well as the first use of the high plex spatial RNA (>1000 plex) profiling chemistry with customer samples. With over 30 systems pre-sold, the full launch of the GeoMx DSP platform is scheduled to take place at the 2019 meeting of the American Association of Cancer Research being held March 29-April 3, 2019.

To learn more about GeoMx DSP, please visit https://www.nanostring.com/scientific-content/technology-overview/digital-spatial-profiling-technology .

