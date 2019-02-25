Waterloo Brewing named Business of the Year

KITCHENER, Ontario, Feb. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Ontario's First Craft Brewery





Highlights:

The Greater Kitchener Waterloo Chamber of Commerce named Waterloo Brewing Business of the Year, among companies with over 50 employees.

Waterloo Brewing is celebrating its 35 th anniversary as Ontario's First Craft Brewer and has been part of the fabric of the K-W community since 1984.

anniversary as Ontario's First Craft Brewer and has been part of the fabric of the K-W community since 1984. Waterloo Brewing has made a five-year investment of over $33 million in their hometown brewery supporting local contractors, consultants and suppliers.

Waterloo Brewing, the trade name of Brick Brewing Co. Limited ("Brick" or the "Company") (TSX:BRB), today celebrated its recognition as Business of the Year, among companies with over 50 employees, by the Greater Kitchener Waterloo Chamber of Commerce.

"We are so fiercely proud of our Kitchener Waterloo roots and are humbled to count ourselves among the business success stories the region has produced over the years," stated George Croft, President and CEO, Waterloo Brewing. "Thirty-five years ago, our brewery opened its doors to the people of Kitchener Waterloo, and we've been privileged to be a part of their good times and celebrations ever since. Our brewery has been through a great deal of change over those three plus decades, but our deep community roots have always kept us on solid ground. The Waterloo Region is famed for its beer festivals and a love of beer that is unrivalled in Canada," added Croft.

"Waterloo Brewing is a most deserving recipient as this year's Business of the Year 2019. What an amazing story of growth, commitment and investment not only in their business but also as an integral part of the community," stated Ian McLean, President and CEO of the Greater Kitchener Waterloo Chamber of Commerce. "Waterloo Brewing started brewing craft beer in Kitchener Waterloo over thirty-five years ago as Ontario's first craft brewer. Now with over 150 employees and their recent investment in their state of the art, environmentally progressive brew house they are posed for even higher heights and business growth in the days ahead. The Chamber of Commerce would like to congratulate and wish Waterloo Brewing much continued success," added McLean.

Waterloo Brewing has already invested $33 million over the last five years in its hometown brewery and is on track to spend an additional $10 million as it completes its recently announce brewery expansion. "We are proud to invest in the Kitchener Waterloo community as we continue to grow in the region and support local businesses, contractors, and suppliers," said Russell Tabata, Chief Operating Officer. Waterloo Brewing.

"Most importantly, the success of our brewery rests on the shoulders of our total team," continued Croft. "From warehousing, sales and packaging to brewing and finance, we are so very grateful for the contribution each person makes to our company's success. We've stood by each other through it all and today we celebrate what is truly a team accomplishment. As a craft brewer, it's not just the hops, barley and water that determine whether your beer is great; it's the people that truly make the difference and no one has higher standards than us. Cheers to you!"

About Brick Brewing

Brick is Ontario's largest Canadian-owned brewery. The Company is a regional brewer of award-winning premium quality and value beers and is officially certified under the Global Food Safety Standard, one of the highest and most internationally recognized standards for safe food production. Founded in 1984, Brick Brewing Co. was the first craft brewery to start up in Ontario and is credited with pioneering the present-day craft brewing renaissance in Canada. Brick has complemented its Waterloo premium craft beers with the popular Laker brand. In 2011, Brick purchased the Canadian rights to Seagram Coolers and in 2015, secured the exclusive Canadian rights to both LandShark and Margaritaville. In addition, Brick utilizes its leading-edge brewing, blending and packaging capabilities to provide an extensive array of contract manufacturing services in beer, coolers and ciders. Brick trades on the TSX under the symbol BRB. Visit us at www.brickbeer.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this press release that do not directly and exclusively relate to historical facts constitute forward-looking statements as of the date of this press release. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may", "will", "expect", "intend", "anticipate", "seek", "plan", "believe" or "continue" or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar terminology. Although the Corporation believes that the expectations and assumptions reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on these forward-looking statements, which are not guarantees and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions, which may cause actual performance and financial results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only at the date of this press release and, except as required by applicable securities laws, the Corporation does not undertake to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect new information, future events or otherwise.

Contact Information

For further information:

Name: George Croft

Title: President and CEO

519-498-9908

E-mail: georgec@waterloobrewing.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at: http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/86ea967a-d670-43d7-827f-5fd18ac4bb21



