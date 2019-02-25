Mobile World Congress 2019: Energous Demonstrates WattUp Fast Charging 20-Watt Solution, Designed for Fast Charging Smartphones, Tablets and More

BARCELONA, Spain, Feb. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Energous Corporation (NASDAQ: WATT), the developer of WattUp, a revolutionary Wireless Charging 2.0 technology, today announced it will be at Mobile World Congress Barcelona demonstrating a new WattUp Near Field fast charging transmitter and receiver solution that delivers 20 watts of power, with the ability to scale higher. The new fast charging solution is ideal for smartphones, tablets, drones, cordless power tools and other high-power electronics.



Energous' WattUp Near Field fast charging transmitter is based on its GaN Power Amplifier (PA) and DA4100 Transmitter (Tx) ASIC that, when paired with Energous' GaAs receiver (Rx) ASIC, provides the foundation for a system that offers higher system efficiency than coil-based charging solutions, delivering 20 watts of power to the receiver, with the ability to scale higher. With the elimination of coils, Energous' small footprint Rx architecture makes system integration and manufacturability easier, while improving thermal performance and supporting advanced foreign object detection, which allows co-existence with RFID, NFC, and other subsystem technologies.

"We are excited to be demonstrating our latest WattUp fast charging solution that delivers a highly efficient 20 watts of power with full foreign object detection in a small, low cost footprint," said Stephen R. Rizzone, president and CEO of Energous Corporation. "This new fast charging system compliments our CMOS-based low power solution that is specifically designed for small form factor devices, such as hearables, wearables, medical sensors and more. With the addition of our fast charging 20-watt solution, we are providing our customers with a full spectrum portfolio of products that include contact-based and distance charging, as well as low power and high-power options, uniquely positioning Energous as the market leader in next generation Wireless Charging 2.0."

At MWC Barcelona, Energous will also be demonstrating various WattUp-enabled partner products, including:

The Oasis-RC personal sound amplification product (PSAP) from Delight, offering exceptional user convenience with WattUp wireless charging.

An updated concept version of the Vuzix Blade® smart glasses from Vuzix Corporation, featuring WattUp wireless charging capabilities.

Smart glasses from Givor, designed in partnership with SK Telesys, equipped with Energous' WattUp wireless charging technology.

In partnership with Deutsche Telekom, Energous will be demonstrating a concept transmitter design charging multiple devices at-a-distance.

WattUp-enabled SpineTracker™ from The Gokhale Method that offers improved flexibility for teachers with WattUp wireless charging.

FCC-certified transmitter from IDT International Limited that can be bundled with a variety of customer product receiving applications.

Energous is hosting meetings and demonstrations of the above partner products on an appointment-only basis at Mobile World Congress, Feb. 25-28, 2019, in a private meeting space.

About Energous Corporation

Energous Corporation (NASDAQ:WATT) is leading the next generation of wireless charging – wireless charging 2.0 – with its award-winning WattUp® technology, which supports fast, efficient contact-based charging, as well as charging over-the-air. WattUp is a scalable, RF-based wireless charging technology that offers substantial improvements in contact-based charging efficiency, foreign object detection, orientation freedom and thermal performance compared to older, coil-based charging technologies. The technology can be designed into many different sized electronic devices for the home and office, as well as the medical, industrial, retail and automotive industries, and it ensures interoperability across products. As a systems solutions company, Energous develops silicon-based wireless power transfer (WPT) technologies and customizable reference designs. These include innovative silicon chips, antennas and software, for a large variety of applications, such as smartphones, fitness trackers, hearables, medical sensors and more. Energous received the world's first FCC Part 18 certification for at-a-distance wireless charging, and the company has more than 180 awarded patents/allowed applications for its WattUp wireless charging technology to-date. For more information, please visit Energous.com .

