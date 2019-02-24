CLASS ACTION UPDATE for YRIV, W, ATVI and VALE: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court and further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited (NASDAQ:YRIV)

Class Period: February 2, 2016 - December 5, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 4, 2019

Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/yangtze-river-port-and-logistics-ltd-loss-form?wire=3

Allegations: Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Yangtze's purported lease of the Wuhan Yangtze River Newport Logistics Center, the Company's main asset, was a fabrication; (2) Yangtze's only operating subsidiary, Wuhan Newport, was declared insolvent in China due to a number of default judgments against it; and (3) as a result, Defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

To learn more about the Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com .



Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Class Period: Class A shares between August 2, 2018 and October 31, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 11, 2019

Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/wayfair-inc-loss-form?wire=3

Allegations: Wayfair Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements throughout the class period and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Wayfair had been experiencing significantly diminished demand for its online product offerings and had significantly increased advertising spending to grow sales; (2) Wayfair, which was already more than one-third of the way into 3Q18 when it announced its 2Q18 results on August 2, 2018, had already dramatically increased advertising spending for 3Q18; and (3) as a result, defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

To learn more about the Wayfair Inc. class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com .



Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Class Period: August 2, 2018 - January 10, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 19, 2019

Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/activision-blizzard-inc-loss-form?wire=3

Allegations: During the class period, Activision Blizzard, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the termination of Activision Blizzard and Bungie's partnership, giving Bungie full publishing rights and responsibilities for the Destiny franchise, was imminent; (ii) the termination of the two companies' relationship would foreseeably have a significant negative impact on Activision Blizzard's revenues; and (iii) as a result, Activision Blizzard's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

To learn more about the Activision Blizzard, Inc. class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com .



Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Class Period: April 11, 2017 - January 28, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 29, 2019

Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/vale-s-a-loss-form?wire=3

Allegations: Vale S.A. made materially false and/or misleading statements throughout the class period and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Vale had failed to adequately assess the risk and damage potential of a dam breach at its Feijão iron ore mine especially in light of its experience in 2015; (ii) Vale's programs to mitigate health and safety incidents were inadequate; (iii) Defendants filed to disclose that Vale's auditor was not independent, as required under Brazilian mining law; (iv) Defendants failed to disclose that an internal report commissioned by Vale in 2018 to assess the stability of the tailings dam raised concerns over its drainage and monitoring systems; (v) Defendants failed to disclose the existence of information that the dam was at risk of "liquefaction," the same issue that led to the 2015 collapse of the Samarco dam; and (vi) as a result, Vale's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

To learn more about the Vale S.A. class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com .



You have until the lead plaintiff deadlines to request the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.