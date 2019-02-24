FILING DEADLINE--Kuznicki Law PLLC Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of DNKEY, YRCW, DBVT and TYME

CEDARHURST, N.Y.ive never , Feb. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The securities litigation law firm of Kuznicki Law PLLC issues the following notice on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly traded companies. Shareholders who purchased shares in these companies during the dates listed below are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible appointment as lead plaintiff and a preliminary estimate of their recoverable losses.



If you wish to choose counsel to represent you and the class, you must apply to be appointed lead plaintiff and be selected by the Court. The lead plaintiff will direct the litigation and participate in important decisions including whether to accept a settlement for the class in the action. The lead plaintiff will be selected from among applicants claiming the largest loss from investment in the respective securities during the class periods. Members of the class will be represented by the lead plaintiff and counsel chosen by the lead plaintiff. No classes have yet been certified in the actions below. Appointment as lead plaintiff is not required to partake in any recovery.

Danske Bank A/S (OTC:DNKEY)

Investors Affected: Purchasers of American Depositary Receipts between January 9, 2014 and October 23, 2018

A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in Danske Bank A/S. The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Danske Bank's Estonian branch was facilitating money laundering through at least March 2016; (ii) a whistleblower had reported the Estonian money laundering to the Company in 2013; (iii) Denmark's Financial Supervisory Authority (the "DFSA") had been investigating the Estonian money laundering since 2014; (iv) Danske Bank had concealed the results of its own internal investigation from the DFSA, further exposing it to regulatory action and fines; (v) Danske Bank had been overstating its historical profits by including the profits derived from its illicit Estonian operations; and (vi) Danske Bank lacked effective internal and reporting controls.

Shareholders may find more information at https://kseclaw.com/securities/danske-bank-a-s/?wire=3

YRC Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:YRCW)

Investors Affected: March 10, 2014 - December 14, 2018

A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in YRC Worldwide Inc. The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) from 2005 to at least 2013, YRC's units systematically overcharged the federal government for freight carrier services; (2) this alleged misconduct caused the Department of Defense to overpay by millions of dollars for shipments that were lighter, and thus cheaper, than the weights for which the government was charged; (3) consequently, this alleged misconduct would subject YRC to enhanced government scrutiny and liabilities, including potentially owing treble damages under the False Claims Act; and (4) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Shareholders may find more information at https://kseclaw.com/securities/yrc-worldwide-inc/?wire=3

DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT)

Investors Affected: February 14, 2018 - December 19, 2018

A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in DBV Technologies SA. The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) DBV Technologies' Biologics License Application ("BLA") for Viaskin Peanut failed to provide the FDA with sufficient data on manufacturing procedures and quality controls; (2) consequently, DBV Technologies voluntarily withdrew the BLA for Viaskin Peanut; and (3) as a result, defendants' statements about DBV Technologies' business, operations, and prospects were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Shareholders may find more information at https://kseclaw.com/securities/dbv-technologies-s-a/?wire=3

Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQCM: TYME)

Investors Affected: March 14, 2018 - January 18, 2019

A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in Tyme Technologies, Inc. The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Tyme had not adequately designed the Phase II Study to present reliable results on the efficacy of SM-88 on pancreatic cancer; (ii) Tyme had failed to include an appropriate control group in its open-label Phase II clinical trial for SM-88; (iii) the omission of an appropriate control group distorted the reliability of data showing the efficacy of SM-88 in the Phase II Study; and (iv) as a result, Tyme's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Shareholders may find more information at https://kseclaw.com/securities/tyme-technologies-inc/?wire=3

Kuznicki Law PLLC is committed to ensuring that companies adhere to responsible business practices and engage in good corporate citizenship. The firm seeks recovery on behalf of investors who incurred losses when false and/or misleading statements or the omission of material information by a Company lead to artificial inflation of the Company's stock.

CONTACT:

Kuznicki Law PLLC

Daniel Kuznicki, Esq.

445 Central Avenue, Suite 334

Cedarhurst, NY 11516

Email: dk@kclasslaw.com

Phone: (347) 696-1134

Cell: (347) 690-0692

Fax: (347) 348-0967